Trump to leave G7 summit early; says removing Russia from group was a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving the Group of Seven summit in Canada a day early due to the situation in the Middle East, the White House said on Monday.
Trump has requested that the national security council be prepared in the situation room, the co-host of Fox News' "FOX & Friends" program, Lawrence Jones, said on X.
The G7 has struggled to find unity over conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Iran as Trump overtly expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has imposed tariffs on many of the allies present.
Trump had earlier urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran, and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the United States.
"Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump's departure was positive, given the objective to get a ceasefire in the Middle East.
G7 leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S., along with the European Union, had convened in the resort area of Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies until Tuesday.
Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier, Trump said the former Group of Eight had been wrong to kick out Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea.
"This was a big mistake," Trump said, adding he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected.
"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else ... he's not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him," Trump said.
Though Trump stopped short of saying Russia should be reinstated in the group, his comments had raised doubts about how much Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can achieve when he is schedule to meet the leaders on Tuesday.
"It was a rough start," said Josh Lipsky, a former senior IMF official who now chairs the international economics department at the Atlantic Council.
European nations had wanted to persuade Trump to back tougher sanctions on Moscow.
Zelenskyy said he had planned to discuss new weapons purchases for Ukraine with Trump.
European officials said they hoped to use Tuesday's meeting with Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and next week's NATO summit to convince Trump to toughen his stance.
In another early sign the group of democracies lacked unity, a U.S. official said Trump would not sign a draft statement calling for de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.
Canada has abandoned any effort to adopt a comprehensive communique to avert a repeat of the 2018 summit in Quebec, when Trump instructed the U.S. delegation to withdraw its approval of the final communique after leaving.
Leaders have prepared several draft documents seen by Reuters, including on migration, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. None of them have been approved by the United States, however, according to sources briefed on the documents.
Without Trump, it is unclear if there will be any declarations, a European diplomat said.
Carney invited non-G7 members Mexico, India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and Brazil, as well as Ukraine.
TARIFFS
Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday they had finalized a trade deal reached between the two allies last month, making Britain the first country to agree to a deal for lower U.S. tariffs.
Carney said in a statement he had agreed with Trump that their two nations should try to wrap up a new economic and security deal within 30 days.
Trump said a new economic deal with host Canada was possible but stressed tariffs had to play a role, a position the Canadian government strongly opposes.
"Our position is that we should have no tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States," said Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to Washington.
Talks on Monday centered around the economy, advancing trade deals, and China.
Several leaders arrived in Canada, a country Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex as the 51st U.S. state, in hopes of making progress on trade negotiations with the United States.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hoped there would be steps towards a solution to a tariff dispute with the United States, even if a solution itself could not be reached at the summit.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The absolute manchild is unaware of any history except what Putin has told him.
Underworld
What an idiot.
sakurasuki
Yes it was mistake, now how the world supposed to talk with Putin?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G8
plasticmonkey
Blabbing about your personal relationships and feelings is not the hallmark of a mentally stable person, let alone the leader of the most powerful country on earth.
JJE
Trump is right yet again. It was a huge mistake. Instead of hearing Moscow's legitimate security concerns relating to unconstitutional events in 2014, Moscow was forced to act and place the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (which had just seceded from Kyiv) under its security umbrella. He is on the record as saying Moscow was provoked, which they were.
Not only was it wrong to exclude Russia from the G8, that decision ignored decent history as that historic Russian region is one in which everyone actually is Russian and speaks it too.
Moreover, the nasty policies towards Moscow provoked it to place the Donbass region under said security umbrella. As the special military operation unfolds, we will observe other regions that also fall into this category being marked on a map as such.
The bigger elephant in the room is this whole process artificially accelerated the collapse on the Unipolar-hegemon post-Cold War order and hastened the transition into a fair and decent Multipolar world, of which Great Power Russia has undoubtedly emerged stronger as a standard bearer on the world stage.
Underworld
sakurasuki
They don’t. Putin remains an outcast.
That’s what happens when you illegally annex territory.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I believe the Kremlin has several phones. The world can wait until we have some more adult behavior from Putin.
Underworld
JJE
Moscow has no security concerns. It has diminishing sphere of influence concerns.
There were no unconstitutional events in 2014.
Russ has no business in Crimea.
Nope. They weren’t.
John-San
When will the military coup start to remove this utter idiot. Or better when will some other idiot put him down like the dog he is. Always complaining when things are not his way like it was a consensus to kick Russia to the sideline and this idiot keep winning on like a little boy deny a peace of candy
JJE
Moscow doesn't want back into the G7 moribund investment club and their inward and backward looking neo-colonialist regressive mindset and declining fortunes (look at the EU and the countries there).
The future is with BRICs and emerging nations. Russia saw this long ago. Thanks to the policies of that former cabal, Moscow has emerged bigger, more self-sufficient and resilient. It has acquired that decent peninsula, the south-east, millions of new citizens - along with the mineral wealth there - with future acquisitions all but locked in. On top of that, it has secured its western vital western flank and checkmated alliance expansionist aggression into Ukraine, of which it will never ever join.
Considering the balance of factors, leaving the G8 was arguably one of the best moves Moscow ever made. And it doesn't need a permission slip from that group to enhance national security on its border periphery.
socrateos
Sanity still prevails in the G7 — and that's a good thing.
obladi
including Russia will improve unity? LOL
wallace
Russia does not belong in the G7 and is not in the top 10 economies.
Underworld
Indeed, war criminals and murderous dictators don’t make good peace negotiators.
Blacklabel
It was a mistake to remove Russia.
look what has happened since that could have been discussed and resolved had they been at the table.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nothing.
Blacklabel
So why is Ukraine there?
Underworld
Blacklabel
Interesting to note that Russia was in the G8 when they annexed Crimea.
Fighto!
JJE -
In that case, why all the moaning and ranting that Russia was - correctly - kicked out of G8?
Just be happy with being among the developing nations.
Michael Machida
PROJECT 2025: Trump does Putins bidding now?
The_Beagle
Trump states the obvious - immediately catches flak from all sides. quelle surprise.
bass4funk
Never
What are you saying? Be very specific please.
All Presidents complain, well, not the Democrat ones, but this President is not a globalist, that’s why people still don’t get. He’s concerned about The US and our self-interests and nothing more.
JJE
Actually, appears to be more moaning and ranting about Trump correctly identifying the removal of Russia as a negative event for this investment club.
Read my post in their entirety - Moscow has no regrets about leaving, nor has it publicly (or privately) requested readmittance. It turned out the 'leaving G8' cloud has a silver lining. Indeed, there are many reasons to believe they would turn it down even if offered.
nishikat
Then why is he deporting the way he is?
stormcrow
Trump loves Putin, what can ya say?
Had he been around before WWII, Trump would’ve been in bed with the Axis Powers. He’s just that kind of guy. That’s how he can go to a U.S. veterans cemetery overseas today and call them a bunch of suckers.
Blacklabel
and Barack Obama was President. and he let them do it instead of talking about it.
Point is?
geronimo2006
Trump is totally under Putin's spell, and US foreign policy is bending the knee to the Kremlin.
nishikat
Trump let the Proud Boys invade DC. That's even worse.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Do tell us how Trump would have talked Putin back across the border.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because someone has to show some spine and resist russia.
Blacklabel
By not letting him go across the border in the first place, obviously,
itsonlyrocknroll
Hasn't the "geopolitical penny" dropped yet?
The harsh present/midterm economic realities, at the very lest for the next four years?.
Viewing the lead photo above, I can see only the G1.
President Trump the 47th president of the United States, the rest have little to no political influence, probably zero.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen all might as be threading strings of beads.
The Trump Tariff onslaught, is all the proof evidence needed to underline that undeniable reality.
The only voice that truly matters sitting at that table, is President Donald Trump.
The so called, lets called them the inconsequential G6, are totaly immaterial, in essence politically impotent, they will resort to any means.
They will huff and puff, then beg, all might as well be have joined, the deluded "No Kings" protesters.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He's not concerned enough to constrain our adversaries.
Blacklabel
Do they have the saying “possession is 9/10ths of the law” in your country?
you don’t let people take stuff cause it’s super hard to get it back.
proxy
He's not wrong.
bass4funk
Wrong, on the contrary
Underworld
Blacklabel
And how would he do that?
Tokyo Guy
Well he could always pull the US out and join BRICS. Seems more up his alley.
wallace
US-UK trade agreement signed.
Tokyo Guy
US-UK trade agreement signed.
Or, as he referred to it after dropping the papers, "US-EU agreement".
wallace
Some of the members want to increase sanctions against Russia.
Blacklabel
None of the other G6 can do that?
Ukraine and Zelensky aren’t members.
Wasabi
Again, if it was still needed, a proof that trump secret love is putin. You should send him there, one way ticket.
itsonlyrocknroll
Keir Starmer did well,
Starmer team managed to negotiate Trumps Tariff terrors to a somewhat workable 10%, I understand in some sector less.
Credit where credit is due, maybe King Charles III can polish Trumps insufferable ego to reduce the Tariffs further time will tell.
hachikoreloaded
The "rezident" can't get beyond his "Group of One" way of thinking...if everything isn't "Me, me , me", he will go "wee wee wee all the way home." Must be horrible for a room full of adults to deal with the pampered baby.
Wasabi
Also, trump blamed Trudeau for kicking putin out of the G8 in 2014....
Trudeau did not take office until 2015.
So much win MAGA, yeah!
Some dude
Also, trump blamed Trudeau for kicking putin out of the G8 in 2014....
Ah, those pesky details.
You have to wonder who Trump hates more: Trudeau for making Melania melt into a puddle of lust, or Zelenskyy for refusing to roll over for Trump's master.
Cephus
Yes of course Kicking President Putin out was a great mistake. Yet the left emotional imbalances and ego can't let them admit their mistakes. Putin, since then has only grown stronger economically and military.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And you prove our point that it would be very foolish of Ukraine to stop shooting russian invaders.
Ah, I realize I have to explain some more things here: US defense spending $1 trillion, EU defense spending $326 billion. While we might wish that the EU can should all of the burden so you can be negligent, the correct thing to do when US national security is on the line is to do whatever it takes.
chotto_2
BlacklabelToday 07:38 am JST
It's called the UN.
JJE
Just announced Trump is leaving the G7 summit early. Unclear what this means but looks like he is out of there.
Looks like Zelensky won't get to meet him either.
Now, without Trump, the G6 meeting becomes an irrelevant charade with a few loosely associated states and one supranational body pretending they have any meaningful clout with soaring rhetoric and photo ops but no mustard to put any money where their mouth is.
YeahRight
It sure would be nice if people could disagree with President Trump without using name-calling and other personal attacks. I certainly disagree with him on many things, but he is still the president.
HopeSpringsEternal
It'll be the G-10 soon, with the addition of China, India and yes Russia. Far better to have everyone at the table, nipping problems in the bud and solving problems jointly
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump can't even make it through a catered meal. I guess this is what the US voted for.
Underworld
JJE
Something happening in the Middle East…
wallace
Trump hasn't gotten wants he wants, and his short attention span will leave the G7 Monday evening claiming the Middle East crisis.
Bob Fosse
By whining about Russia being treated unfairly?
I see.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump has lots of support internally in US with border, tax, immigration, trade, economy, military, etc. policies.
Trump's challenge remains external, the #1 objective is clearly eliminating Iranian nuclear weapons program
rainyday
Funny how theTrump supporters immediately become enamored wth “globalist” institutions like the G7 and convinced of their efficacy at solving all the world’s problems the second some senile brain fart comes out of Trump’s mouth to that effect.
JJE
Obviously related to the eruption in the Middle East.
How soon or when Trump will depart from the G7 is not yet clear, is what I meant.
Some dude
Looks like Zelensky won't get to meet him either.
Win-win for Zelenskyy. Gets to talk to the adults, gets to miss the child.
HopeSpringsEternal
Notice Ukraine's rapidly becoming a backstory, as nobody in their right mind, including at G-7, considers this territorial dispute stemming from a civil war starting in 2014 on par with Iranian nuclear weapons proliferation
Trump's Right, Iran = Existential Threat to Global Security
JJE
Trump will depart the G7 tonight after dinner.
So, he can make it through a catered meal after all.
Some dude
So, he can make it through a catered meal after all.
The chefs should be advised in advance to avoid placing ketchup bottles in the vicinity.
Blacklabel
Trump leaving before Zelensky can sneak a hand on the American wallet again.
somebody else can pay this time.
Some dude
Trump leaving before Zelensky can sneak a hand on the American wallet again.
Zelenskyy actually stated he was willing to discuss the purchase of weapons from the USA.
But I guess that's dependent on Putin's permission.
Here's a link from NHK, which will make it harder for you to spin as "liberal bias media OMG LOL"
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20250617_03/
HopeSpringsEternal
Ironic and obvious to Trump and everyone at G-7, that Pres. Putin's the person best positioned to help address the growing crisis in Iran, most able to convince leadership in Tehran to give up their nuclear weapons ambitions
itsonlyrocknroll
President Trump does not view any leader sitting around that table as an equal, either economically or politically, to suggest otherwise is farcical.
Some prime ministers sitting close by, Trump views with nothing other than contempt
GuruMick
Russia has $2 trillion GDP
USA has $27 trillion GDP
Even Australia has $1.75 Trillion GDP.
Despite the Putin boosters claiming a "glorious leap forward " for Russia within BRICS, the worlds largest landmass country is about to be over run by Australia in GDP terms.
Vlad....more vodka ! Tings goin great for Muddaland
JJE
When Zelensky hints he is willing to discuss purchases of weapons, what he actually means is he wants them for free.
US won't have AD systems or interceptors to provide Ukraine - even if they were paying with their own actual cash - after this unprovoked escalation in the Middle East by Israel.
wallace
Trump can't walk and chew gum at the same time.
itsonlyrocknroll
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the other hand is a rather different matter altogether.
Zelenskyy is not intimidated by President Trump in any respect, the way he treated Trump/ Vance in the Oval office proves that point.
njca4
NO! Letting them in was a mistake.
HopeSpringsEternal
G-7's becoming irrelevant as currencies and financial assets writ large, have been devalued so much in last 5 yrs. None more than Japan, but European members too
Currencies now buy 3 to 5X less 'real' assets than 2020
Only countries with serious resources/commodities and world class technology actually matter, because these asset classes now dominate relative to financial assets.
Canada's effectively a 'state' of the US, 20% of its GDP is their trade activity with the US, as they have no real tech, defense and rely on the US for nearly everything.
More G-1 than ever before in 50yr G-7 history, given US exceptionalism in AI, Space, Tech, resources, military etc.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
The prime ministers sitting close by quite rightfully see Trump as a narcissistic clown.
Peter Neil
Trump is known for bad decisions about everything.
If he thinks the US is going to attack Iran with those B2 bombers in Diego Garcia, it’ll be the worst decison of his life and for Americans.
itsonlyrocknroll
Underworld
I agree, no love lost between any prime minster sitting around that table.
All see Trump as the antithesis of every liberal progressive value they hold dear.
Perhaps with the exception of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in-between rolling her eye when Trump speaks.
Look, long overdue to for Europe/Canada/Japan to forge a reformed restructured trading platform, a rules based treaty, or find an alternative that is not dependent on trade/military reliance with this/future US presidency.
Yrral
Blacklabel,you being in the military,you know your support of Russia,goes against military regulations
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump will leave his economic team behind to work on finalizing trade deals, but he's eager to depart Canada in order to be with his national security folks in DC, given real potential for dangerous escalation in Iran and Israel
HopeSpringsEternal
Worst decision would be allowing Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Trump will not let that happen, these bombers and many other serious assets are ready to not target Iran, but their unacceptable nuclear weapons programs
HopeSpringsEternal
Iran should also know that the US has MANY ballistic missiles specifically designed for bunker busting, and so this idea that stealth bombers are needed is nonsense
Iran should recognize the military reality ASAP
itsonlyrocknroll
Trump to leave G7 summit early
Very disrespectful, contemptuous, rude, ill-advised, all the counties of the G7 are allies, friends, democracies.
None have to particularly like each other personally politically. Invite each other to family weddings.
However, some have fought side by side to defeat the scourge of hatful extremism in two world wars.
His action behaviour tarnishes such homage
plasticmonkey
They did. And Trump ripped it up.
This mess is on him.
Blacklabel
Well, they have maybe 24-48 hours to sign a new deal with Trump.
one on his terms where they will never be able to work around it to still have a nuclear weapon.
HopeSpringsEternal
What is likely to happen in weeks/months to follow if Iran remains 'intransigent' is Trump will announce to Iran to clear out all personnel from specific nuclear sites in Iran.
Shortly after, bunker buster missiles will be launched with tactical nukes to obliterate everything underground
Trump is leaving nothing to chance, so Iran can do it the easy way or the hard way, but either way it'll happen, as this has always been Trump's #1 global security issue.
Trump's none too happy about the Iranian backed assassination attempts, so now it's time to pay the piper.
stickman1760
Imagine the relief for the others when the orange buffoon clownboy decided to leave.
toto_kiboko
If the conflicting parties share the same G8 table, there is a strong possibility of a dialogue. Trump is right to suggest China and Russia not to be included as both are key global players economically, politically and otherwise.
okinawarides
YeahRightToday 08:51 am JST It sure would be nice if people could disagree with President Trump without using name-calling and other personal attacks. I certainly disagree with him on many things, but he is still the president.
You are right but it seems these are the new JT standards. Tabloid level insults and name calling of the POTUS are acceptable ever since Trump's win. Everyday single day, just like this -
TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 06:35 am JST -The absolute manchild...
UnderworldToday 06:37 am JST.....What an idiot
As you say , easy to disagree with Trump on some of his more stupid decisions but he is still the US president.
Yrral
American Bank will collapse in July,from Unrealized Losses and failure of the Fed to. lower interest rate , Tariff, business failure and American want to fight a costly war for Genocidal Isrealis
stickman1760
What an ignorant comment by HopeSprings
canada provides the US with energy and many vital natural resources
their free trade is integrated at a very high level.
Tim Sullivan
I watched Threads again recently. It was made in 1984 but hasn't lost any of its power. The nuclear war in the film that wipes out most of humanity starts in Iran ...
toto_kiboko
Iran now wants to talk - a sign that it is being overwhelmed by the tactical attacks.
HopeSpringsEternal
Believe you meant "to be" included and agreed, commons sense, and don't forget about India!
Trump's not sticking around for a G-7 'photo ambush' with Zelenskyy etc. Why?
Trump's sending G=7 strong signal, he's got FAR bigger fish to fry with Iran, so no time for the territorial 'for profit' secured $creditor proxy war in Ukraine with no objective other than death, destruction & indebting Ukraine
elephant200
Wonderful remarks!
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's stated COUNTLESS times, US doesn't need anything from Canada, whether cars, oil, gas, electricity, farming products, etc., why tariffs are being implemented
Above = factual reality, and US voters, especially farmers, autoworkers and those in the energy biz agree!
stickman1760
Just because Trump says something doesn’t mean it’s true unless you happen to be in his cult which I guess you are:
I could make a long list of Trump’s lies but frankly don’t have the time. Have another swig of orange kool aid
isabelle
Putin lies to you, Donald. Just like he lies to everybody else.
The difference is that you don't realize it.
deanzaZZR
Trump also mused about adding China to the group. Blind squirrel, nut etc.
Underworld
tsonlyrocknroll
Nothing to do with progressive values, more to do with Trump’s sheer incompetence, ignorance, and self serving.
itsonlyrocknroll
One has to listen to opposing argument, to accept that conclusion without debate is a surefire course to abject failure.
To simply remove political toys from the table, sends out a unique form of arrogant dismissal, it lacks even the basic acceptance of polite respectful communication.
The optics of diplomacy have been set back, to be replaced by rude indignation dismissal.
I can hear the Champagne cork popping in China.
browny1
Another angle for the earlier departure that's doing the rounds, is simply Trump didn't want the world's attention via open press to present him in a manner he didn't like.
This would have put him open to many questions. And the negotiations re Israel / Iran could easily have been done digitally and we are only talking another 24 hours.
Trump - understandably so - did the minimum necessary and then headed home to more favourable coverage.
In addition the Biggie up for discussion would have seen him as 1 vs the world, with plenty of negative shrapnel flying around to enrage the guy.
All too much egg.
stickman1760
Drinking the kool-aid is a neologism for a strong belief in and acceptance for deranged, foolish ideology. It’s orange to match Trump’s hair dye and face makeup.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's so incompetent, restructured entire Republican Party, most powerful POTUS in modern US history by FAR, and with no time to waste at G-7 'debate' society, as too busy dealing with Iran = true global security threat
plasticmonkey
What a Golden Age of Peace since His Majesty ascended the throne!
itsonlyrocknroll
Underworld, the democrat opposition need to reconnect to US people/electorate, with clear coherent alternative policy manifesto.
Reflect on all groups of voters.
Top to bottom, working class to wealthy to offer a credible alternative.
Donald Trump is anything other than incompetent.
Trump has surrounded his presidency with skilled , some would suggest political sycophants.
But have catered to his orders with gusto
okinawarides
What a Golden Age of Peace since His Majesty ascended the throne!
You don't expect Trump or any other US president or politician to be in of control Israel's actions do you? Goes for both Republicans and Democrats.
u_s__reamer
G7 meetings are way above the head of the feckless, inarticulate Trump, an old man in unmistakable cognitive decline. The war is just a convenient excuse to skip talks he can't follow and avoid excruciating face-time with the other leaders who obviously must despise him. They will all be relieved to see the back of him.
Desert Tortoise
Um, no. Hang with me. Both parties need to listen to what the people of America want rather than trying to convince all and sundry that they need to agree with their manifesto, or contract with/on America or whatever the slogan do jur is. Both sides are telling everyone what they should think instead of listing to what people actually think. That would be a better way to start.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Presidents don't call out the troops on their people in the US.
Peter Neil
Poor Trump left because he wasn't surrounded by people sucking up to him like all of Elvis' hangers on. People were rolling their eyes and whispering about him.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
Has no idea how to broker peace in Ukraine nor the Middle East.
Destabilizes the economy with on-again off-again tariffs.
I could go on.
Hegseth? Kash? Kennedy? Tulsi?
Please! A ship of fools.
grc
Until now the narrative has been that the west was too soft on Russia after Crimea.
TokyoLiving
Rusia doesn't need to be in that G7 clown club..
BRICS has a bigger GDP, LOL
Yrral
(IT) You know nothing about the psychological mind of American like I do,lots of American was ignorant voting for Trump,
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's busy trying to SOLVE important global problems
Ending nuclear weapons proliferation in Iran #1, #2 is ending unwinnable secured proxy creditor 'for profit' war in Ukraine with no objective, that risks WWIII escalation, while destroying, depopulating, and indebting Ukraine
G-7 can't materially help Trump achieve above and thus DC bound after brief appearance to make good relations!
stickman1760
I heard he had an early tee time at Bedminster and then a fundraiser with his crypto clown sons Beavis and Butthead
HonestDictator
Canadian PM had to shut down the g7 presser because Trump tried to hijack it to push his 'libs/dems" rant. I'm a firm independent moderate. Trump and the MAGAts will always be seen as the most un-American anti-Constitutional hypocrites they show themselves as. I really wish Canada never allowed him in their country.
HopeSpringsEternal
For those commentors so focused on financial GDP, while ignoring tech and real assets, that are far more relevant to power these days, why not mention debt levels and purchasing power parity while you're at it?
Russia's purchasing power parity is larger than Japan today, as is India and both countries have almost no sovereign debt relative to Japan.
G-7 should become G-10 ASAP including Russia, China & India, as World Safer by When Sitting Down Together!
wtfjapan
What are you saying? Be very specific please.
he needs to be unalive, hopefully natural causes, but anyway is acceptable.
use your imagination, what you going to do call Pam Bondi
wtfjapan
Trump's busy trying to SOLVE important global problems, Ending nuclear weapons proliferation in Iran #1, #2
so why did he cacnel the deal in his 1st term, that Iran was abiding too under Obama and the IAEA.
Jind
Trump was NOT center of Attention at the G7 and he left to be on Fox News.
wtfjapan
BRICS has a bigger GDP, LOL
wow disinformation has really brainwashed many
HopeSpringsEternal
Lack of confidence in IAEA, based on AMPLE intel
HopeSpringsEternal
On happy note, spectacular picture, this area of Alberta Canada, maybe the most beautiful spot in the world and early summer, days are LONG, and stars BRIGHT at night!
buchailldana
So ironic that the one thing he craves is respect and gravitas on a world stage.
And every time he steps out of his " American" bubble he's seen as the bumbling inexperienced z leaguer he is.
What has Putin on him because he his boot licking is just embarrassing
itsonlyrocknroll
Underworld,
Hegseth? Kash? Kennedy? Tulsi?
All front office, to be thrown under the political bus, replaced at will, Elon Musk is an example
Gone, to be forgotten.
Trumps agenda is open to debate, Ukraine, middle east, not necessarily brokering peaceful co-existence.
Trump II is unleashed, unfetter without credible opposition.
TaiwanIsNotChina
But not bigger than the OECD. LOL.
Some dude
And every time he steps out of his " American" bubble he's seen as the bumbling inexperienced z leaguer he is.
I think that's "MAGA" bubble. Going by the recent "No Kings" protests, it would appear that quite a lot of US citizens see him as a "bumbling, inexperienced, z leaguer". And that's the charitable wording.