Leaders of the Group of Seven countries will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

They will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and artificial intelligence, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at press conference.

The White House earlier announced that the meeting, which will be closed to the media, will be held at 11:30 p.m. Japan time.

