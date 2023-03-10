G7 renews pledge to support Ukraine energy sector, says Japan

The Group of Seven (G7) and other like-minded organizations renewed their pledge to support Ukraine's energy sector, Japan's foreign ministry said after the group convened for a meeting on Friday.

Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan intends to provide about 10 autotransformers and 140 units of power-related equipment to Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry.

During the meeting, which was co-hosted by Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi also praised Ukraine for overcoming "the harsh winter despite repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure."

Russia has bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent months, and on Thursday launched missile strikes across Ukraine, killing at least six civilians and forcing a nuclear power plant off the grid.

Although Ukraine is currently meeting its energy needs, it has seen between 40% and 50% of its energy system damaged by Russian missile and drone strikes during the winter, according to Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

