Gargling solution flies off shelves after Osaka governor touts anti-virus effect

Japanese drugstores were stripped bare of gargling solution by Wednesday, a day after the governor of Osaka Prefecture suggested it could help fight coronavirus, triggering panicked buying reminiscent of the early days of mask shortages.
Hundreds of thousands of people posted pictures of emptied shelves on Twitter, accompanied by handwritten "Out of Stock" notices, as they canvassed suggestions on how to acquire the coveted antiseptic.
"Anyone else having trouble buying gargling medicine? I'm coming to four misses now," wrote one user, @shotaro_1117, who posted images of four cleaned-out shelves.
On Tuesday, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said a study showed a smaller viral load in the saliva of 41 patients with mild symptoms after regular gargling with a medicine infused with povidone-iodine solution than in those who had not.
"Perhaps we can even overcome the coronavirus with gargling medicine," he told a mid-afternoon news conference, speaking of the study on those convalescing in regional hotels which was released by an Osaka hospital.
As the Japanese official spoke, shares of Meiji Holdings Co, which sells a popular medicine previously marketed as Isojin, skyrocketed, gaining as much as 7.7% by late on Tuesday.
The shares were down 4% on Wednesday, but more than 1.2 million tweets had employed the hashtag #Isojin by afternoon.
As governments worldwide have struggled to rein in the virus, which has killed nearly 700,000 people and infected more than 18 million, some in authority have seized on any treatment seeming to offer a glimmer of hope.
For example, U.S. President Donald Trump has persistently promoted the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as successful in treating the virus, and in April, he asked publicly if injecting disinfectant might help.
Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said he was aware of the Osaka governor's comments, including the fact that researchers would try to determine if the ingredient could keep disease symptoms from worsening.
"The government will closely watch developments of the research," Suga told a news conference.
Some experts were sceptical, however.
"I think these kinds of claims might even lead to a high number of false negatives for PCR tests," pharmacist and medical writer Shuichi Aoshima wrote on Twitter, adding that tests after use of the germicide would register lower levels of the virus.
"It's the same as dripping povidone-iodine onto a virus sample."
Luddite
Leave science to the scientists.
nandakandamanda
Many people here gargle morning and evening regularly, in the belief that it wards off colds and flu, the idea being that it catches any initial or starting colony at the back of the tongue and throat.
I guess this is the origin of amusing suggestions of gargling with whisky, etc.
smithinjapan
"Perhaps we can even overcome the coronavirus with gargling medicine,"
Yeah, and perhaps -- actually almost certainly -- this is going to come back and haunt you VERY soon. I'm only surprised politicians haven't appeared in the commercials yet, or also claimed the products are not only helpful against the virus, but contain minus-ions, destroy pollen, and maybe even quench your thirst if swallowed.
Morons. The worst part is the people rushing to buy this stuff off the shelves are the type who: A) are going to resell it after buying out the shops (like certain lawmakers), or B) think they are safe just buy gargling and then ignore other common sense prevention methods.
virusrex
Mr Yoshimura desperately need more scientific advisors, he is terribly confused about the meaning of the research he is using to justify his declarations.
This is like saying that anti-fever medicine reduces the transmission of the disease because it makes none of the contacts of positive cases develop a fever.
Strangerland
I understand the analogy. I'm curious though, could gargling potentially kill some of the virus in the person's mucus/saliva, therefore giving less virus to be expelled by the person from their breath to infect others?
vanityofvanities
A doctor on TV warned gargling may spread corona viruses.