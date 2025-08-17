 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: French and German foreign ministers meet in Paris
German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul Image: Reuters/Abdul Saboor
politics

German foreign minister criticizes 'aggressive' China ahead of trip to Japan

2 Comments
BERLIN

Germany's foreign minister on Sunday criticized what he called the "aggressive behavior" of China in the Taiwan Strait ahead of a trip to Japan and Indonesia, and stressed the need to strengthen internationally binding rules.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul praised Japan's solidarity with Europe over Ukraine as he prepared to board a plane, and highlighted the importance and economic potential of the two populous Asian countries.

His ministry also published a separate statement from Wadephul in which he expressed concern about China.

"China's increasingly aggressive behavior in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas also affects us in Europe: fundamental principles of our global co-existence are at stake here," the minister said.

"We are countering this together through our commitment to an international order, which is supported by the strength of the law and binding rules for all."

Tensions have simmered between China and other powers in the Asia-Pacific region over territorial claims.

Last week the Chinese military said it monitored and "drove away" a U.S. destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, while the U.S. Navy said its action was in line with international law.

Wadephul's criticism of China comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz prepares to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington that aims to work towards a peace settlement in Ukraine.

China, a major trading partner but also rival of Germany, has stood by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, causing friction with Western powers over the conflict. Beijing says it is not helping Russia's military and is not a party to the war.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Western country told Asia and Africa what to do, sounds familiar, especially when colonial history being revisited again.

Is this same country who supply weapon to current middle conflict btw?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Germany has recently overtaken Japan as the world’s third-largest economy, and now that Berlin has finally woken up to itself politically, it’s not unfathomable that they could even overtake China in our lifetimes. Because at the end of the day, democracy is more aligned with human nature and will always outlast and outperform autocracy, so Beijing should sit down and do what it’s told.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Makeup Products Everyone Already Loves

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Japan the Best Country to Teach English? (Here’s How It Compares)

GaijinPot Blog

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel