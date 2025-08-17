German foreign minister urges more pressure on Russia....

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday called for stepped-up pressure on Russia, including more aid for Ukraine, to push Moscow into concessions toward a "just and lasting peace."
Wadephul spoke in Tokyo as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The gathering follows Trump's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
"It is probably not an exaggeration to say the whole world is looking to Washington," he said at a press briefing alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.
"Firm security guarantees are central" because "Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement," he added.
Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders met Sunday to bolster Zelenskiy's hand ahead of the White House meeting.
They welcomed U.S. talk of a security guarantee for Ukraine but said Kyiv must be included in any territorial talks and its remaining land protected.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
HopeSpringsEternal
More pressure will accomplish nothing, while efforts are underway to achieve a lasting peace, other than destroy any effort to achieve peace. Negotiations are fragile.
Besides, Russia not the country begging for peace for months on end, as they're busy taking territory and hitting Ukrainian strategic targets at will with their massively improved latest generation hypersonic missiles
HopeSpringsEternal
Secretary of State Rubio said as much on both Meet the Press and Face the Nation on Sunday, that greater US pressure via sanctions on their oil and gas will destroy any chance at achieving a just and durable peace.
Wasabi
russia only understand strength every thing trump is lacking...
Mr Kipling
Then send German troops to man the trenches and die. Not an option? That is what Ukraine needs not just more upbeat talk. They need manpower more than anything else. Without it the rest is irrelevant.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody other than Trump has the strength to get Putin to the table in order to achieve a lasting peace to avoid continued global destabilization caused by Ukraine proxy war, fueling weapons buildups, proliferation and currency real purchasing power destruction/inflation.
Trump understands Ukraine is a tragic territorial matter tied to longstanding ethnic tensions within Ukraine, that caused the country to enter a low-grade civil war, much like Yugoslavia and why partitioning needs to occur
Hard to pressure party, Russia/Putin, when they're so busy Winning, as Ukraine's so busying demanding Peace
dan
Germany demanding Japan do this and do that dear lord .
wallace
No Ukraine NATO membership but Trump providing some sort of an Article 5 security.