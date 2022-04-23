German Chancellor Scholz to visit Japan next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Japan from next Thursday to hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese government said Friday, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing influence expected to top the agenda.

"Through the visit by Chancellor Scholz, we hope to deepen our relations with Germany, a country with which we share fundamental values and an important partner of ours in responding to global issues," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a press conference.

Germany is now the rotating chair of the Group of Seven major developed countries, while Japan will take over the chairmanship next year. The European country is set to host the annual G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps, from June 26 to 28.

Scholz, who took office in December, is also expected to attend a dinner party hosted by Kishida during his two-day visit, Matsuno said.

His visit is aimed at preparing for the summit, through which Germany is hoping to demonstrate the G7 countries' unity in promoting common values such as democracy and freedom.

© KYODO