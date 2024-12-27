 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds press conference in Tokyo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Reuters/YUICHI YAMAZAKI
politics

Ghost tales won't spook PM Ishiba from moving into official residence

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday he was eager to move into his official residence despite long-standing rumors about hauntings at the historic site witness to military rebellions.

Ishiba, elected in October after predecessor Fumio Kishida stepped down, has held off moving in pending inspections and repair work, but is expected to move in soon, though he declined to specify the date on security grounds.

"I'm not particularly afraid," Ishiba said, when asked about the hauntings during an impromptu press conference, adding that he would like to move in as soon as possible. "It might be scary to actually see something, but it's not something we're worried about."

Built in 1929 and formerly the prime minister's office, the residence was the site of unrest such as the 1932 assassination of then-Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai.

The wife of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata felt an eerie and oppressive presence when she lived there, she wrote in a 1996 memoir.

"Military officers are said to be seen standing in the garden in the middle of the night," Yasuko Hata added, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.

Heavily remodeled in the early 2000s, the structure has served as the official residence of prime ministers since 2005.

A delay in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's move into the building in 2013 prompted the government to deny any knowledge of haunting. Abe ultimately decided against living there and so did his successor, Yoshihide Suga.

When Kishida moved there in December 2021, he was asked about the ghosts, but responded that he had not seen any and slept well through the night.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog