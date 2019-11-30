Gorbachev sends condolences over death of Nakasone

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev offered his condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, saying the latter had been determined to improve Japan-Soviet relations.

Gorbachev, 88, said he became acquainted with Nakasone in 1985 and their friendship continued after the two leaders left office. Nakasone died Friday at the age of 101.

"He was fully determined to improve the stagnant relationship between Japan and the Soviet Union," the last leader of the Soviet Union said in a statement.

Gorbachev recalled, "We had open and frank discussions that were beneficial and substantial" as the former Japanese leader took an interest in perestroika reforms, which started in the mid-1980s under Gorbachev, and analyzed the shift in Soviet policy.

Gorbachev was one of world leaders invited to Nakasone's holiday home in the town of Hinode in the forested outskirts of Tokyo.

"I remember we had cordial conversations in a homelike atmosphere," Gorbachev said.

Nakasone served as Japan's prime minister from 1982 to 1987 during the Cold War, forming a close bond with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and aiming to raise the country's presence as a member of the West confronting the former Soviet Union.

