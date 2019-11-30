Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Gorbachev sends condolences over death of Nakasone

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev offered his condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, saying the latter had been determined to improve Japan-Soviet relations.

Gorbachev, 88, said he became acquainted with Nakasone in 1985 and their friendship continued after the two leaders left office. Nakasone died Friday at the age of 101.

"He was fully determined to improve the stagnant relationship between Japan and the Soviet Union," the last leader of the Soviet Union said in a statement.

Gorbachev recalled, "We had open and frank discussions that were beneficial and substantial" as the former Japanese leader took an interest in perestroika reforms, which started in the mid-1980s under Gorbachev, and analyzed the shift in Soviet policy.

Gorbachev was one of world leaders invited to Nakasone's holiday home in the town of Hinode in the forested outskirts of Tokyo.

"I remember we had cordial conversations in a homelike atmosphere," Gorbachev said.

Nakasone served as Japan's prime minister from 1982 to 1987 during the Cold War, forming a close bond with U.S. President Ronald Reagan and aiming to raise the country's presence as a member of the West confronting the former Soviet Union.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog