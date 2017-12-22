Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Gov't adviser corrects career info after resignation amid fraud report

4 Comments
TOKYO

William Hiroyuki Saito, former adviser to the economy ministry and the Cabinet Office, said Friday he wants to correct part of his career information after he resigned the posts last week amid a report he falsified his career background.

"It is not true that I graduated from a medical school of the University of California, Los Angeles and obtained a medical license. I hereby would like to make a correction," Saito wrote on his website. He was hired as a cybersecurity expert by the Cabinet Office in 2013 and by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in 2016.

Saito, who said he is a second-generation Japanese descendant born in the United States, cited personal circumstances as the reason for his resignation as adviser for the economy ministry, dated Dec 15, while he tendered his resignation to the Cabinet Office on Dec 13.

"I had expectations for his knowledge and personal connections," Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, said Friday at a press conference. Seko said that Saito did not engage in work with access to important ministry information during his term as adviser.

On the website, Saito also mentioned his other earlier claim that he founded an information technology-related company in the United States and sold it to Microsoft Corp., saying the company sold its patent and intellectual property and technical information, and transferred its employees to the IT giant.

As for a question about whether he is actually an expert in the information industry, he said he would like to be judged by "facts and achievements."

Earlier, Saito told Kyodo News he resigned from the posts because he has reached a stopping point in his advising work.

© KYODO

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

It is not true that I graduated from a medical school of the University of California, Los Angeles and obtained a medical license. 

Uh, yeah. That's not quite a simple embellishment. Surprised it took them so long to catch on - my university's examination of me prior to hiring stopped just short of, "Now, cough."

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Shame...he would have been handy for verifying falsified test data inquiries with J-companies!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Check all profiles.

Many incompetent persons for sure. Like in any politician environment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Before appointing a person who graduated a public Univ. in Calif., always get data of his study record. In Calif., any residents can attend public Univ. free and his time there was $5 registration for one semester. And you receive degree. Don't think they studied like Japanese Univ.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog