Gov't adviser corrects career info after resignation amid fraud report

William Hiroyuki Saito, former adviser to the economy ministry and the Cabinet Office, said Friday he wants to correct part of his career information after he resigned the posts last week amid a report he falsified his career background.

"It is not true that I graduated from a medical school of the University of California, Los Angeles and obtained a medical license. I hereby would like to make a correction," Saito wrote on his website. He was hired as a cybersecurity expert by the Cabinet Office in 2013 and by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in 2016.

Saito, who said he is a second-generation Japanese descendant born in the United States, cited personal circumstances as the reason for his resignation as adviser for the economy ministry, dated Dec 15, while he tendered his resignation to the Cabinet Office on Dec 13.

"I had expectations for his knowledge and personal connections," Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, said Friday at a press conference. Seko said that Saito did not engage in work with access to important ministry information during his term as adviser.

On the website, Saito also mentioned his other earlier claim that he founded an information technology-related company in the United States and sold it to Microsoft Corp., saying the company sold its patent and intellectual property and technical information, and transferred its employees to the IT giant.

As for a question about whether he is actually an expert in the information industry, he said he would like to be judged by "facts and achievements."

Earlier, Saito told Kyodo News he resigned from the posts because he has reached a stopping point in his advising work.

