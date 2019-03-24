Gov't expands landfill work for U.S. base transfer in Okinawa

This photo taken Monday shows ongoing land reclamation work at the Henoko coastal district in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, the relocation site for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station at Futenma.

The Japanese government on Monday expanded offshore landfill work required to build a replacement facility for a U.S. air base in Okinawa Prefecture, despite local opposition.

The work to pour soil and sand in a new 33-hectare section of the Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago began in the afternoon, moving the construction plan into a new stage even though a prefectural referendum last month showed more than 70 percent of residents oppose it.

The new area in which landfill work is being carried out is next to a 6.3-hectare section where land reclamation activities have been under way since last December. The construction is required to carry out a plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to Henoko.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki asked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to halt the landfill work and engage in a one-month dialogue period when they met in Tokyo on Tuesday, citing the result of the referendum.

On Monday, protesters gathered in front of the gates of the U.S. Marines' Camp Schwab, adjacent to the construction site, to hold a sit-in demonstration while others paddled canoes or sailed small boats on waters around the site.

"It's quite unreasonable for the central government to blame the people of Okinawa for the delay in the closure of the Futenma base after slow progress in the construction at Henoko," said Taeko Kaneshiro, 65, from Uruma. "We have called for scaling down of U.S. military bases (in Okinawa), but instead they are being reinforced."

The central government plans to reclaim 160 hectares in total to build a V-shaped runway at Henoko.

But the seabed was found to be unstable in multiple areas on the eastern side of the site, requiring additional reinforcement work which Japan's Defense Ministry estimates would take three years and eight months to complete.

Tamaki, who was elected governor last September on a platform of blocking the relocation plan, has said that such reinforcement work is "impossible" and that he will not approve procedural applications from the central government to allow it to proceed.

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday at a Diet committee that the ministry "will make efforts" to submit documents on its changes to construction design work on the seabed "as soon as possible."

Many Okinawa residents have long hoped for the Futenma base to be moved out of the prefecture as they are frustrated with noise, crime and accidents linked to the U.S. military presence.

But the Japanese government has said the relocation plan is the "only solution" for eliminating the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

