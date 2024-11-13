Gov't eyes ¥30,000 cash handouts to stimulate Japan's economy

The government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen to low-income households exempt from resident tax as part of a stimulus package for Japan's economy, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
There is also a proposal to add 20,000 yen per child to such households with children, the sources said.
The cash handouts would come as rising energy and other costs have been affecting Japanese households. Under the stimulus package, to be compiled later this month, the government is also expected to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills and extend those aimed at curbing gasoline prices beyond the year-end deadline.
The government will draw a supplementary budget to finance the stimulus measures, aiming to have it passed by parliament within the year.
The amount of the support payments could be raised depending on discussions with the ruling parties, the sources said.© KYODO
JeffLee
How are all those promises of "fiscal consolidation" going, folks?
dagon
For those exempt, meaning around 1 million yen yearly income.
While the many making 2 mil in full time jobs have monthly residence, pension, social insurance taxes 30000 yen or more.
The LDP is just toying with the working population of Japan
Mr Kipling
A case of " looking to be doing something without actually doing anything". Well done LDP you did it again.
sakurasuki
From one PM to another just love to give out cash.
Sh1mon M4sada
Full of imagination this lot....cash handout. LOL
Yubaru
A one time payout is going to help, exactly ONE FREAKING TIME!
Better the money be spent on helping these people get gainful employment that pays them a living wage!
Burgerland
Any new ideas? Maybe something that would benefit most of the lower /middle class...Nash. Just same old LDP rinse. Hopefully with opposition holding Ishiba minority govt together they are finally in position to eventually push through raising the tax free threshold for majority of the population. Now that would be something helpful.
spinningplates
I’d gladly take it, but it’s not enough to use on anything significant, so it’ll just get diverted to stock market.
I don’t see how that helps the Japanese evonomy??
Mike_Oxlong
Taxation and inflation grind the wage earner down. One-offs like these are merely publicity stunts.
Speed
Yes!! Keep it coming!!
diobrando
This wont change the rising of child poverty!
Meiyouwenti
Cash handouts should be given to all residents in Japan regardless of their income levels just like PM Abe did during the COVID pandemic.