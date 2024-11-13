 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Image: iStock/takasuu
politics

Gov't eyes ¥30,000 cash handouts to stimulate Japan's economy

12 Comments
TOKYO

The government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen to low-income households exempt from resident tax as part of a stimulus package for Japan's economy, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

There is also a proposal to add 20,000 yen per child to such households with children, the sources said.

The cash handouts would come as rising energy and other costs have been affecting Japanese households. Under the stimulus package, to be compiled later this month, the government is also expected to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills and extend those aimed at curbing gasoline prices beyond the year-end deadline.

The government will draw a supplementary budget to finance the stimulus measures, aiming to have it passed by parliament within the year.

The amount of the support payments could be raised depending on discussions with the ruling parties, the sources said.

The government will draw a supplementary budget to finance the stimulus measure

How are all those promises of "fiscal consolidation" going, folks?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

The government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen to low-income households exempt from resident tax as part of a stimulus package for Japan's economy, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

For those exempt, meaning around 1 million yen yearly income.

While the many making 2 mil in full time jobs have monthly residence, pension, social insurance taxes 30000 yen or more.

The LDP is just toying with the working population of Japan

0 ( +3 / -3 )

A case of " looking to be doing something without actually doing anything". Well done LDP you did it again.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

From one PM to another just love to give out cash.

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/4/16/japans-abe-to-give-blanket-cash-handouts-in-coronavirus-stimulus

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2009/01/28/national/extra-budget-with-cash-handouts-passed/

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Full of imagination this lot....cash handout. LOL

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

A one time payout is going to help, exactly ONE FREAKING TIME!

Better the money be spent on helping these people get gainful employment that pays them a living wage!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Any new ideas? Maybe something that would benefit most of the lower /middle class...Nash. Just same old LDP rinse. Hopefully with opposition holding Ishiba minority govt together they are finally in position to eventually push through raising the tax free threshold for majority of the population. Now that would be something helpful.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I’d gladly take it, but it’s not enough to use on anything significant, so it’ll just get diverted to stock market.

I don’t see how that helps the Japanese evonomy??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Taxation and inflation grind the wage earner down. One-offs like these are merely publicity stunts.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yes!! Keep it coming!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This wont change the rising of child poverty!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Cash handouts should be given to all residents in Japan regardless of their income levels just like PM Abe did during the COVID pandemic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

