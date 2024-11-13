Gov't eyes ¥30,000 cash handouts to stimulate Japan's economy

The government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen to low-income households exempt from resident tax as part of a stimulus package for Japan's economy, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

There is also a proposal to add 20,000 yen per child to such households with children, the sources said.

The cash handouts would come as rising energy and other costs have been affecting Japanese households. Under the stimulus package, to be compiled later this month, the government is also expected to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills and extend those aimed at curbing gasoline prices beyond the year-end deadline.

The government will draw a supplementary budget to finance the stimulus measures, aiming to have it passed by parliament within the year.

The amount of the support payments could be raised depending on discussions with the ruling parties, the sources said.

