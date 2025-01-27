 Japan Today
Gov't, Keidanren aim to double investment to ¥200 tril by FY2040

TOKYO

The government and Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren said Monday they plan to double the country's capital expenditures to 200 trillion yen in fiscal 2040 from its level in fiscal 2023, as they seek to expand investment in growth areas such as decarbonization and digitalization.

"The government and the private sector need to work hand in hand" to make the newly set goal a reality, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a meeting held at the prime minister's office.

Ishiba emphasized that the government is making efforts to attract investments worth over 50 trillion yen in areas such as semiconductors and to increase productivity. Capital spending in the country stood at about 102 trillion yen in fiscal 2023.

Masakazu Tokura, the head of the Japan Business Federation, explained in the meeting that the country's nominal gross domestic product will expand to 1,000 trillion yen in fiscal 2040 from currently roughly 600 trillion yen if a nominal growth rate of around 3 percent is sustainably achieved and necessary reforms in the economy and social security are properly implemented.

Under such conditions, capital expenditures will grow 4 percent yearly to reach 200 trillion yen in fiscal 2040 from the previously set goal of 115 trillion yen in fiscal 2027, said the group.

"We ask for the government's powerful support to stimulate the private sector's investment enthusiasm," Tokura said. The government and Keidanren also said they will bring the capital expenditures up to 135 trillion yen in fiscal 2030.

The government and the organization expect areas such as chips, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, in particular, to lift the total investment.

In its own forecast, the government had projected capital expenditures would reach 107 trillion yen in fiscal 2024 and 111 trillion yen in fiscal 2025.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

