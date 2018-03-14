Gov't considers abolishing political fairness clause in broadcasting law

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is considering abolishing a legal clause demanding broadcasters ensure political fairness, claiming it would spur competition and diversify programs, an internal document obtained by Kyodo News showed Thursday.
By loosening regulations for TV and radio programs, the government aims to help more businesses enter into the broadcasting market, but the envisioned overhaul is likely to spark controversy as broadcasters with strong party colors could be established.
The government plans to abolish Article 4 of Japan's broadcasting law, which provides that a broadcaster shall not negatively influence public safety and morals, shall be politically fair, shall not distort the facts and shall clarify the points at issue from as many angles as possible where there are conflicting opinions.
But a senior official of a private broadcaster expressed caution about removing the clause, saying, "The government is probably hoping to create a broadcaster that speaks for the administration."
Due to various views surrounding Article 4, it remains unknown whether the government will actually be able to abolish the clause.
Article 4 was also often used by politicians and bureaucrats to pressure broadcasters airing programs critical of the government as the Internal Affairs and Communications minister can, according to government interpretations, suspend the use of radio waves or take other administrative measures if broadcasters are deemed to have violated the provision.
While some in the broadcasting industry favor the abolition of the article for fear of potential abuses, others are concerned about possibly more diversified but one-sided programs.
In the United States, TV and radio programs are said to have developed stronger party colors, aiding a social division in the country after the principle of broadcasting fairness was abolished in 1987.
According to the document, the government will unify different regulations currently applied to online and conventional broadcasters. A simple copyright procedure currently allowed for conventional broadcasters will be expanded for online ones.
As for Japan's public broadcaster NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp, program editing disciplines will be maintained, while it will be permitted to simultaneously broadcast its programs both on TV and the internet.
Under the plan, businesses dealing with program editing or other content services and others handling broadcasting equipment will be completely separated. Different legal systems will be applied according to functions such as video transmission, rather than traditional business sectors.
The reform "will create a growth market where a variety of broadcasters can offer attractive programs to consumers by competing with one another," the document said.
It is believed the government has an idea of letting existing broadcasters return part of the radio waves they were allocated, as the document touched on "the establishment of a program distribution network with reduced dependence on radio wave broadcasting so that waves, an asset for people, could be better utilized."
Since January, Abe has repeatedly spoken about "the need to drastically review the broadcasting business." The Cabinet Office's regulatory reform promotion council is considering an overhaul and its policy proposal is expected to be compiled in a report around May.© KYODO
Bintaro
In simpler terms : Abe wants his own Fox News.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
"All hail Abe! Ave imperator Abe! May he reign for a 1,000 years!
...And now, the weather..."
plasticmonkey
Reagan's decision to do this in 1987 helped lead to the toxic media and political environment in the US today. And with the partisan relativization of truth, it helped lead to Trump.
Aly Rustom
He already has it. NHK.
No this is about complete media control. This is Abe consolidating his hold on Japan. First you had the state secrets law. Now you have media control.
Really? and what businesses do they think will enter the market? Why more right wing media of course. And if the left wing media DARE try to influence anything, well those shiny black vans can always pay them a visit.
This is frightening. Truly frightening. If this happens, we are going to be in real trouble folks.
David Varnes
Wait, the government wants a pro-government media outlet?
Isn't NHK enough?
marcelito
The government is probably hoping to create a broadcaster that speaks for the administration."
Hmmm.....something tells me I think that goal has already been reached a while back.
zichi
Not good!
Bintaro
Breitbart or Infowar then !
browny1
With almost all tv media - incl nhk - taking a negative swipe at the current Moritomo shenanigans, there's no-one to bat on Abe's side. How dare the "fairness" restriction be unfair to us - that's not fair! lol.
This is surely a move to create a network in "read my lips" mode, with sympathies aligning with LDP Inc.
Already canned for it's World Press Freedom Index rank of 72, this regime under the guise of leaping higher up the ladder, only wants more control.
The citizens are finally stirring.
Luddite
Another nail in the coffin of Japanese broadcasting.
Speed
I like the impartiality of the media here relative to the easily identifiable biased ones in the States. I hope the govt. doesn't let Abe do this. BTW, I like NHK.