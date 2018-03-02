Gov't OKs bill to lower minimum age for consumer contracts to 18

The Japanese government has approved a bill to lower the minimum age to conclude consumer contracts from 20 to 18, in line with the expected lowering of the adulthood age in the Civil Code.

The revised bill on consumer contracts also bolsters measures against malicious business practices as 18- and 19-year-olds, who will now be able to sign contracts without the consent of their parents, are seen as more vulnerable to fraud.

The draft law is among 23 bills expected to be submitted to the current Diet session in line with the planned amendment to the Civil Code to slash the adulthood age to 18.

Specifically, the consumer contract bill will add clauses allowing cancellations of contracts concluded in "a state of confusion" when salespeople have attempted to arouse anxiety or romantic feelings in customers.

Among the contracts that can be cancelled under the bill are sales of expensive schooling or courses to students who have been made insecure about their job prospects and cosmetic or esthetic treatment offered to those whose confidence in their looks has been dampened.

Under the existing law, if a real estate agent sells a property without informing the purchaser of disadvantageous facts such as the expected construction of an apartment that would hinder the view, a deliberate intention to hide information by the seller's side is required to cancel the contract.

But the new bill permits the termination of such contracts if the negligence is considered almost intentional.

Unfair terms, such as stating the contract can be cancelled only if there is negligence on the side of a business operator, would also be invalid.

The lowering of the age of adulthood is expected to have repercussions in many other areas including the acquisition of qualifications and issuance of passports, but people aged 19 or below will remain prohibited from drinking, smoking and gambling.

An expected revision to the passport law will allow 18- and 19-year-olds to obtain passports valid for up to 10 years instead of five, and the revised nationality bill will require people holding multiple nationalities to choose a single nationality by the time they reach 20 if they obtained more than one nationality when they were 17 or younger.

