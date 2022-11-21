Gov't panel to back Japan's acquisition of counterstrike capabilities

The government's panel for defense buildup and budget financing is set to endorse a plan for Japan to acquire an enemy base strike capability, or "counterstrike capability," even under its postwar pacifist Constitution, experts of the panel said Monday.

The panel backed the idea raised by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a draft proposal at a meeting on Monday as it wrapped up nearly two months of discussion, the experts said.

The finalized proposal will be presented to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as early as Tuesday to be a springboard for discussions on updating the country's three key national security and defense-related documents by the end of the year.

"Based on the panel's report, we will consult with the ruling parties," Kishida said at the meeting, part of which was open to the media.

The LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito, known as a pacifist party, remains cautious about a major shift from Japan's exclusively self-defense-oriented security posture under its war-renouncing Constitution.

The government plans to revise the three documents, including its National Security Strategy and long-term security and diplomacy, to better reflect the rapidly changing security environment.

North Korea's repeated missile tests at an unprecedented pace and heightened tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan, along with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, have increased regional security threats.

The LDP, led by Kishida, has called for the Self-Defense Forces to possess counterstrike capabilities aimed at disabling enemy weapons and doubling Japan's defense spending to 2 percent or more of gross domestic product -- a level on par with North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states.

The panel suggests in the draft proposal that the government will need to raise the national defense budget. The panel once considered a corporate tax hike as an option to finance the defense budget increase, but the tax hike will not be included in the proposal due to opposition expected from the business circle, the experts said.

© KYODO