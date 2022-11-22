Panel wants Japanese public to pay more for defense buildup

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Mitsubishi F-2 fighters fly during an International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on Nov 6.

A government panel has urged the public to shoulder a heavier burden to build up the country's defense capabilities, effectively asking for tax hikes instead of new national bond issuances, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

In its proposal submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the panel also demanded that the debt-laden government cut expenditures further to help finance expected defense cost increases amid growing security challenges, according to the sources.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among major industrialized economies, with public debt more than twice the size of gross domestic product.

Following the proposal's submission, the Kishida administration is set to ramp up discussions to revise three key defense documents by the end of this year, including the National Security Strategy, which provides the government's long-term security and diplomacy policy guidelines.

The government is scheduled to compile next month the initial budget for fiscal 2023 through March 2024.

The updating of the documents comes as China intensifies military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. The regional security environment has also been deteriorating due to North Korea's increased pace of ballistic missile tests and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With Kishida vowing a "substantial increase" in Japan's defense outlays, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to double defense spending to 2 percent of GDP, a level on a par with North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states.

Known for its war-renouncing Constitution, Japan has long capped its annual defense budget at about 1 percent of GDP, or over 5 trillion yen.

The panel for defense buildup and budget financing is also likely to have upheld the LDP's plan for Japan to acquire an enemy base strike capability, or what the party calls a "counterstrike capability," the sources said.

The idea, which would allow Japan to fire upon and disable enemy missiles before launch from foreign territory and target command centers, remains controversial, given the nation has long held an exclusively self-defense-oriented security policy position.

Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, has shown reluctance to accept the new defense spending target and the concept of a counterstrike capability.

The panel, meanwhile, also called on the government to deploy a sufficient number of missiles such as standoff missiles, or long-range missiles able to attack enemy vessels from outside their firing range, and purchase missiles from overseas, the sources said.

The panel has had four meetings since its launch in September.

