Gov't says Princess Mako's intention to get married unchanged

TOKYO

Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, and her fiance Kei Komuro are merely postponing their wedding and their intention to marry is unchanged, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

"I've heard it's just a postponement and their intention to get married is unchanged. I hope their feelings are understood and that they will be watched over warmly and quietly," the agency's Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, the princess said through the agency she wants to postpone the marriage with her classmate from university days until 2020, citing "lack of time to make sufficient preparations."

The couple, both 26, were set to be formally engaged in a traditional court ceremony called "Nosai no Gi" on March 4, ahead of their planned wedding on Nov 4.

"I hope (the princess') feelings are taken as is," Yamamoto said.

The agency chief said he is in "no position" to comment or know the contents of recent weekly magazine reports of financial trouble in Komuro's family. The agency on Tuesday denied a link between the reports and the postponement.

Regarding the 150 million yen ($1.3 million) the government has already earmarked in the draft budget for fiscal 2018, ending next March, to pay when a female imperial family member becomes a commoner through marriage, Yamamoto said the agency does not intend to retract the allocation as it "would not be disbursed if there is no necessity."

In accordance with Imperial House Law, Princess Mako will renounce her status as a member of the imperial family after marrying the commoner.

