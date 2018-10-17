Gov't takes measures against Okinawa blocking U.S. base work

The Japanese government on Wednesday took countermeasures against Okinawa over its recent move to block landfill work for a key U.S. military base transfer within the small southern island prefecture.
The central government requested the land ministry to review and invalidate the Okinawa government's decision that has suspended work for the controversial relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
"We still hope to realize an early (base) relocation to the Henoko area and the return of (land occupied by) Futenma Air Station," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki told reporters in Naha the central government move "tramples on the will of voters shown in the (Okinawa) gubernatorial election and is totally unacceptable."
Tamaki, who is opposed to the base transfer plan, won the Sept 30 race, beating a major rival backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The central government has been seeking to relocate the U.S. base from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated coastal Henoko area of Nago, based on the Japan-U.S. agreement in 1996.
"I told Prime Minister Abe that the burdens of national security should be shared by all prefectures of Japan, and asked him to establish a dialogue (between the central and Okinawa governments)," Tamaki said, referring to his meeting with Abe in Tokyo last Friday, their first since Tamaki took office.
Okinawa, which was under U.S. control between 1945 and 1972 following Japan's defeat in World War II, hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan and many local residents want the Futenma base moved outside the prefecture.
"We'll do our best to realize as soon as possible the complete return of (the land hosting) the Futenma base, which is said to be the most dangerous airbase in the world," Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters after filing the request.
The minister said he takes the will of Okinawa voters indicated in the election seriously, but at the same time said he wants to "move forward with (the relocation plan) to achieve the grand purposes" of maintaining deterrence while reducing the base-hosting burden on the island prefecture.
The government filed the request under the Administrative Complaint Review Act.
But Tamaki said, "The request is distorting the spirit of the law," underscoring that the law is designed to protect citizens, not the government.
Iwaya denied such a view, saying the law is applicable when administrative actions are taken against not only citizens but also governing bodies.
Many Okinawa people criticized the central government's move.
"People in the prefecture will resist as much as possible. If believing it can override our opposition, the state will be sorry for that," said Kazunobu Akamine, a 64-year-old cook from Ginowan who takes part in protest activities in Henoko.
Hiroshi Ashitomi, 72, who heads a civic group, said, "We'll call for international attention (to the problem) in cooperation with the prefecture."
The landfill work was approved in 2013 by then Okinawa Gov Hirokazu Nakaima, but his successor Takeshi Onaga revoked the approval in 2015, citing legal defects in Nakaima's decision. In an ensuing court battle, the revocation was found illegal and Onaga rescinded it in 2016.
On Aug 31, Okinawa again retracted the landfill work approval as instructed by Onaga before his death earlier in the month. The prefecture cited illegality in the relocation work procedure and put the base construction on hold.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Fine, you shared your opinions, and the government disagreed.
This is a cherry picked statement made by Denny, and it makes he come across as a whining child. "I told you so".....
Yet Denny should also be aware he is in the big leagues now, and just because he "said something" does not mean that everything is going to come to a sudden halt either.
Yubaru
No, this is misinformation here. The government put the construction on hold, and kept it there after Onaga passed away. The prefecture can not put the construction on hold, it does not have the authority to do so. Making this statement makes it appear that the prefecture has control, it doesn't.
This is also a very key point in the fight between the prefecture and national government. Onaga made a promise to abide by the decisions of the court and he reneged on it after he lost. This will also come into play once again IF it ever gets to another court decision. The court will take this and other decisions into consideration and the prefecture will lose again.
The best thing Denny can do at this point is try to be a true politician and negotiate the best deal he can with the national government. He is going to lose in court, and it's his responsibility to look out for ALL the people of the prefecture and not just those in Henoko.
Lastly, this is a pipe dream. Onaga went all over the place, was politely listened to, and then shown the door, as the people he talked with were in fact insignificant and there was nothing they could do.
And if this guy thinks international pressure of any kind is going to influence the Japanese government he needs to start sharing what he is smoking with me. Trying to exert or get international pressure against anything the government is doing is a wasted effort. If Japan doesnt bend on whaling and other issues, does he think they will here? Yeah right!
Schopenhauer
I repeatedly said "Go independent." So long as Okinawa remains a part of Japan, they have to obey to the central government particularly about defense matters. When Okinawa gets independent, they can deal with U.S. directly.
Yubaru
I will ask you. While I dont agree with the tactics of Onaga and Denny , they are doing their jobs. What about the people who have been protesting about the runways at Narita?
Should the people of Chiba "go independent" to get their way? Go back in history and that area was an "independent" area so don't they have the same rights?
YongYang
@baruyu, the majority of people in Chiba didn’t vote to stop the Narita expansion. QED. @sensei258, close, but no cigar. No period/full stop.
mu-da
Japanese democracy at work. If elections don't return the desired results the will of the people will be invalidated.
Stuart hayward
YubaruToday 06:58 am JST
Fine, you shared your opinions, and the government disagreed.
This is a cherry picked statement made by Denny, and it makes he come across as a whining child. "I told you so".....
Really, a whining child? There's nothing in Tamaki's statement that sounds as if he's whining.
Yubaru
@yingyank, that isn't the point. The majority of the people of Okinawa did not vote for Denny. The point is that talking about independence for Okinawa is just as ludicrous as my statement about Narita.
This is a misconception as well. Denny got elected, yes, but there is more to the issue than just an election. People seem to think that the "state", in this case Okinawa, has the right to dictate to the national government international treaties, and the needs of security and defense.
Security and defense are under the control of the national government, not the state.