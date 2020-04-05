Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Gov't to earmark ¥1 tril for reserve fund to fight coronavirus

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will earmark 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) for a reserve fund to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft of an emergency economic package being compiled by the government.

With the fund, the government will provide an additional 10,000 yen per child for families that receive child allowances, says the draft made available on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is expected to approve the fund, together with a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, in a meeting on Tuesday.

With the number of infections in Japan topping 4,500 and the domestic death toll exceeding 100, the government says the pandemic has caused "the biggest economic crisis since World War II," according to the draft.

As a key pillar of the emergency package, the government will provide 300,000 yen to households whose income has fallen by more than half from the previous year, it says.

Households whose income has reduced to a level that would exempt them from paying the resident tax will also be eligible for the cash handout program.

Applicants will be required to file for support at their respective municipal government offices.

The additional child-rearing assistance will be distributed to households that receive 10,000 to 15,000 yen a month for children up to ninth grade, usually 15 years old, according to the draft.

The additional 10,000 yen per child will be provided one time only.

In a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party executives on Sunday, the government also reported a plan to extend 2 million yen for small and medium-sized businesses whose income has fallen by more than half, as well as 1 million yen for the self-employed such as freelance workers.

Interest-free loans of up to 30 million yen will be provided through private financial institutions for small and midsized companies whose sales have fallen by 20 percent or more in the past month. The loans will be available for three years.

In an effort to help companies -- regardless of their size -- bring production facilities back to Japan, the government will subsidize half of their relocation costs.

For major companies, the government will expand the size of crisis response loans through the Development Bank of Japan and other lenders to 5 trillion yen from the current 200 billion yen.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo