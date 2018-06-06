Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to make senior officials take courses on sexual harassment

5 Comments
TOKYO

The government will oblige senior officials to take courses aimed at preventing sexual harassment following a series of revelations of improper behavior involving high-ranking bureaucrats, a government source said Wednesday.

Currently, newly promoted senior officials are subject to such programs. But the recent scandals have prompted the government to expand the coverage to include those who took up director or higher-ranking posts before the programs were introduced, the source said.

The Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, which oversees personnel matters of high-ranking officials, will check whether the courses have been attended, effectively making participation a precondition for promotion.

The government will also start a consultation service to allow people not working for the government to report harassment by bureaucrats.

The move comes after Junichi Fukuda resigned as vice finance minister, considered the most powerful bureaucratic post in the country, for having sexually harassed a female reporter. While Fukuda has denied the allegation, the Finance Ministry has recognized the harassment in its probe.

Among other cases, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had suspended Tadaatsu Mori, director of the Russian division, from work for nine months. The ministry declined to disclose the reason for the disciplinary action, but government sources said Mori is alleged to have sexually harassed a woman.

The set of countermeasures will be agreed next week at a government panel headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Seiko Noda, minister in charge of women's empowerment, has proposed to introduce legislation to punish those responsible for sexual harassment. But the source said the government will not make a final decision this time about whether to introduce such legislation.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink!

This is just another in a long line of knee-jerk reactions to a systematic problem and will NOT change anything other than the perception that the government is doing something to combat the problem.

The media is also playing along with this game as well!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Just senior? Should be at junior high these behaviors need addressing. It really is too late educating the uneducated.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oh, yes! I’m laughing! I remember seeing a photo recently if one such course and half of the members were sleeping and the rest were paying no attention at all. I’m sure the participants of the next round of seminars will be looking forward to a bit of nap time.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why only senior?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

A convention for old men to compare toupees, dentures, and hair dye. After their lecture, they can all go to a hostess club and hit on the hostesses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

