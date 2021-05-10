Government advisor sparks anger with tweet laughing off calls for Olympic cancelation

A tweet by a top Japanese government advisor downplaying the pandemic and laughing off calls for the Olympics to be canceled is drawing public ire a few days after Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May.
Kaetsu University Professor Yoichi Takahashi likened the number of coronavirus cases in Japan to "a ripple," adding "so you're telling me people want to cancel the Olympics for this? lol lol."
The tweet has garnered over 13,000 retweets since he posted it on Sunday.
"I can't believe that a special government advisor is a person who would belittle the deaths of people just to justify hosting the Olympic Games," said one Twitter user.
Japan has tried to reassure its public that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which have been rescheduled for July 23-Aug 8 this year, can be held amid a coronavirus pandemic.
With just over 10,000 fatalities, Japan has suffered fewer deaths than other countries, but has lagged in rolling out its vaccine program and seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.
Takahashi, a former finance ministry bureaucrat, is known to be close to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and met with him as recently as a week ago, according to local media.
When asked about Takahashi's comments during a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Suga said he "will not comment on what Takahashi said in his personal capacity."
The Suga cabinet's approval ratings dipped to a new low of 40% according to a poll conducted by broadcaster JNN last week.
The same poll shows 37% of respondents thought the Olympics should be canceled, 33% believed that the event should be held with limited spectators, and 28% thought it should be postponed.
Simian Lane
I prayed to the Shinto gods last night for a safe Olympics
thepersoniamnow
“With just over 10,000 fatalities, Japan has suffered fewer deaths than other countries, but has lagged in rolling out its vaccine program”
This line is repeated every single day in every need outlet. This assertion based on fuzzy maths...is it suppossed to make me feel safer?
Suriv Anihc
P. Smith
This guy is a professor. No wonder Japanese universities rarely, if ever, crack the top 30 best universities in the world.
Starbucks
Obviously one of the experts we've been hearing about but rarely seen. Dawn the peasants
Cricky
Ex Finance bureaucrat, sounds about right (how’s the economy doing for the masses?) good job! Now advising the PM about a Medical emergency. Again good job? Explains a lot as to why both are a mess. Advising might not be the strongest arrow in his quiver. Adviser choice by the PM, he sure, does pick the most failure motivated advisers. Shows the competence of the way the LDP go about governance.
didou
There are ripples , he is right.
But in that case, why the politicians are making all that fuss with SOE and so. If only ripples, no measures should be necessary
Starbucks
Damn the peasants.
dagon
Wonder how "Professor" Takahashi treats his students and the reputation of his research among other academics.
https://jglobal.jst.go.jp/en/detail?JGLOBAL_ID=201001019501034543
He is an economist, the dismal science . Explains the trickle down, neo-liberal policies of the LDP in this pandemic. Peasants and proles are how his ilk view the public.
gogogo
Since when was 10,000 preventable deaths okay? 1 preventable death is too many.
Zoroto
... government rubber-stamp man. CCP style.
starpunk
Exactly. And with the Games the potential is even worse. Yoichi Takahashi thinks it's funny? He thinks it's nothing? Since when is 10000 deaths just 'nothing'? This ain't funny at all!
William Bjornson
What age are we living in? Living people in the seats is NOT NECESSARY. A campaign should be started to sell the Olympics exclusively via a fully IOC/Japan owned network by subscription. Cancel any existing media contracts for broadcast rights and market the Olympics directly to the actual consumers, one of the biggest media events of the year. Subscription gives replay, recording, interviews, and all of the other things which video provides. Given the streaming technology apparently available, and a whole menagerie of CGI 'fans' to be imagined marketing all manner of product placements, and only the highly sequestered athletes and judges to be in physical attendence, the World could still celebrate the Olympics, and be just as pleased as if all of those fans in the stands were real...Seriously, the very first Olympics held, in a sense, entirely over our new friend, the Internet. There are two things we are always confronted with and that is the road fork with two signs. One sign points in the direction of "STOP". The other sign points in the direction of "ADAPT". Which of these two does Life itself prefer? Can we not learn even a little from Life?
thepersoniamnow
The analyst obviously believes the positive number count (based on 3-8 thousand tests daily). Some analyst huh.
A tsunami is also a ripple in the ocean...will he laugh again?
socrateos
We are are already playing baseballs, footballs, tennis, swimming, boxing, wrestling, horse races, table tennis, volleyballs, etc. everywhere now.
There is no reasons why we cannot do Olympic games in Japan.
Aly Rustom
The gov and the rest of the ruling class has pretty much given up the charade of pretending to care and has shown its true colors and disdain for the people of this country to the point that a gov advisor can laugh in the face of the people.
Well guess what Japanese people, YOU voted these clowns in. So you deserve to be laughed at
Fuzzy
Too spineless to take a stance on anything. And, by the way, a public official commenting on a public platform is not "personal".
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Meanwhile the entire world is laughing at Japan, not that this w@knee would even know it.
William Bjornson
Addendum: Each country would have design control over its own CGI 'fans'. We could see what each country thinks of itself...
spinningplates
*'....former finance ministry bureaucrat....'*
Tells you all you need to know about Japan's Covid experts, response and attitude.
I suppose he was drunk?
Newgirlintown
“With just over 10,000 fatalities, Japan has suffered fewer deaths than other countries, but has lagged in rolling out its vaccine program”
Cut and paste still working then?
virusrex
Ok, so now the question is not if the government is trying to self-sabotage the games, but why.
dbsaiya
Takahashi's post, belies the fact that Japan's medical system hitherto untested in a mass casualty contingency scenario is woefully unprepared and near collapse. At yesterday's diet session it was noted that 90% of positive cases in Osaka could not be admitted to the hospital due to lack of resources; this is a travesty. Further, patients with severe illnesses and conditions are being moved out of ICU to make room for Covid patients. This government has been playing catch up with a virus that is out-pacing all of their half-measured actions and adding the Olympics to this already toxic mix is going to stress the medical system beyond its limits. Takahashi is an idiot if he can't see this, but then since he's Suga's advisor, it's no wonder the medical community are cleaning up his droppings.
Tokyo-Engr
@Socrateos - How many domestic events require 10's of thousands of international visitors from all over the world, require the diversion of medical professionals to these events, and cost the taxpayers billions of dollars?
I will wait for your answer but I will give you a hint....starts with "z" ends with "o" and it is a 4 letter word.
Right now several professional baseball teams are not allowing attendees. I like baseball and enjoy watching but it is not the same without fans in the stands.
If you are OK with diverting medical professionals from a Pandemic to some games then that is your opinion however most Japanese citizens and most foreign residents would disagree with you.