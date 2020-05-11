Governors seek travel curbs even if virus emergency lifted for some prefectures

Governors from across Japan on Tuesday requested that people help contain the coronavirus by refraining from travel even if the government lifts the state of emergency for many prefectures as expected later in the week.

The governors of Japan's 47 prefectures used their emergency proposals to the central government to ask that people do not travel across prefectural borders.

They also sought additional financial support for industries like the tourism sector that have been seriously affected by the pandemic, asking the help be extended until the crisis passes.

The central government is set to decide Thursday on whether to lift the state of emergency for 34 prefectures which have seen fewer infections than the other 13 after hearing opinions of experts.

"It is very important not to draw in people (from outside) in preventing the spread of the virus," said Tokushima Gov. Kamon Iizumi at the outset of the teleconference of the National Governors' Association he heads.

"We must strongly request people refrain from traveling from areas where the state of emergency is still declared to the other regions," he said at the online meeting attended by some 40 governors.

The association urged the central government to disclose the criteria it uses to determine which areas remain under the state of emergency and which do not.

It also called on the state to take specific measures to prevent cross-prefectural infection, such as not allowing people to board aircraft when they have a fever and cooperating with railway and other transport operators.

The proposals also included a request for the central government to continue providing aid to hard-hit industries in the post-state-of-emergency period and to swiftly compile a second extra budget for fiscal 2020 to finance the stimulus.

The governors called for increased subsidies for firms that were forced to ask employees to take leave due to the negative impacts of the pandemic on their businesses.

A request was also made that subsidies for local governments be boosted.

Iizumi is scheduled to deliver the proposals to economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and health and labor minister Katsunobu Kato on Wednesday.

On Monday, Nishimura told the parliament that lifting the state of emergency is in sight for most of the 34 prefectures where infections are not spreading.

