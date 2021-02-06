Governors urge gov't to quickly come up with vaccine rollout plans

Japan's governors urged the central government on Saturday to present its coronavirus vaccine rollout plan soon as little information has been provided so far on how many vaccines will be available and when they will be delivered.
While the National Governors' Association pledged to double its efforts to bring the pandemic under control, participating prefectural chiefs demanded the government provide information on its rollout preparations in a speedy fashion to support municipalities in making detailed vaccination plans.
The association decided to form a group of liaison officials to improve communication with the health ministry about inoculations, which are expected to start with health care workers in mid-February.
Many local governments are frustrated at the lack of information from the central government on vaccine delivery, struggling to make plans for staffing and vaccination sites, a recent nationwide survey by Kyodo News found.
"We can't secure vaccination sites or doctors without knowing exactly when and how long we need them," said an official of the Sapporo city government.
One mayor in the Tokyo metropolitan area said, "It's like we are being rushed to make preparations with our hands tied."
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in late January that vaccinations for those aged 65 and over would begin in late March, but Taro Kono, administrative reform minister overseeing the vaccination program, said a few days later they would not start before April.
Many governors also called for further financial support for eateries that have struggled during the pandemic, regardless of whether the facility is located in the prefectures under the state of emergency, as well as for the transportation and tourism industries that have taken a hit.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a second state of emergency across a number of prefectures in early January to Feb. 7 following a rapid surge in infections. The emergency was extended to March 7, as hospitals remain under pressure despite the fall in virus cases.
Under the state of emergency, people are urged to refrain from unnecessary outings, while restaurants and bars are being asked to close early.
In Tokyo on Saturday, 21 people infected with the coronavirus died, the metropolitan government said, bringing the capital's COVID-19 death toll to 1,017.© KYODO
mitoguitarman
I hope they’ve already made a good plan, and are ready to make it public
sensei258
What?! You mean there's not even a plan yet . Glad I didn't wait for Japan to get me Vaccinated .
Fiddlers
They have no plan hence the silence as they were too slow to order the correct vaccine and now more people will die and businesses go bankrupt because of the Japanese governments incompetence.
Monty
I dont expect anything before August.
Asiaman7
Vaccine doses administered as of 4 February:
U.S.: 35,203,710
U.K.: 10,143,511
Japan: 0
sakurasuki
Usually central government who really like making pledge now governor too start to making pledge.
Zoroto
2 x nothing is still nothing.
Zoroto
I think for us, foreigners, it would be better to plan to go back to our home countries and get vaccinated there. I feel bad for the Japanese population, but in this case, foreigners have the upper hand.
Zoroto
No, the US forces in Japan have been vaccinated.
Also, I am sure many elites have been vaccinated with vaccine imported from China.
Monty
I think for us, foreigners, it would be better to plan to go back to our home countries and get vaccinated there
If that is possible.
If you have no registeted adress in your home country anymore, it can be probably not easy to get vaccinated there.
I am not sure. It probably varies from country to country.
Yubaru
Stop the "urging" and get with "demanding"! These governors and the people of Japan, are not blind, they watch the news and read the newspapers, they see the news about how every other developed country in the world is already vaccinating their people, and Japan hasnt even started yet!
Demand people not urge!
Yubaru
No, they are in the process of it. It's not 100%
USFJ offered to vaccinate their Japanese base workers but the Japanese government DECLINDED the offer because of any possible issues that may arise from a vaccine not approved by the Japanese government.
kurisupisu
In Japan very little gets done ‘quickly’-don’t those governors know that?
Yubaru
You are living in dreamland if you think you have the upper hand here.
Sure, go back to your home country, get vaccinated, and then see how long it takes for you to return here, and the costs involved as well.
Everyone who is registered in Japan will eventually get vaccinated. Their plans have been noted in Japanese media over the course of the past month or so. Dont wait to hear it here on JT, you'd be SOL. Go talk with the people in your municipal office and they will tell you.
It's actually not a bad plan, only problem is how many people a day can they actually vaccinate. It would be months, if not longer, for many, if the current plan of "preparation" prior to the actual shot, stays in place.
tooheysnew
Israel is starting to see the effects of the vaccinations -
people over 60, the first group vaccinated, serious cases of hospitalizations have dropped 26% and confirmed infections have fallen 45% over the past 16 days