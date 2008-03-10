Gov't, opposition set to clash over next BOJ chief

Mar. 10 10:01 am JST 0 Comments

TOKYO -- Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Bummei Ibuki called on the opposition camp Sunday to accept the ruling bloc's proposal to promote Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Toshiro Muto to governor, saying that it is already factored into global financial markets.

"I understand the financial markets at home and overseas have already taken it into consideration that Mr Muto will become the next BOJ governor and Japan's central bank is smoothly conducting financial policies under him," Ibuki said during the public broadcaster NHK's Sunday Debate program.

But Naoto Kan, acting president of the main opposition Democratic Party of Japan who appeared on the same program, reiterated reluctance to go along with the proposal, saying, "The DPJ opposed the inauguration of Mr Muto as deputy governor and there are no compelling reasons to change that stance."

The government last week proposed Muto, 64, to head the Bank of Japan, but the DPJ is concerned that the central bank's independence may be compromised.

"We have been saying it is undesirable that the finance ministry has so much influence over the BOJ," Kan added.

Kan said the party, which has the power to block the nomination in parliament, would make its final decision on whether to approve Muto after seeing parliamentary hearings on him set for Tuesday and further deliberation by lawmakers.

The ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party has a comfortable majority in the lower chamber of parliament but the nomination of the BOJ governor needs approval from the opposition-controlled upper-house as well.

If the ruling coalition and the opposition fail to come to terms on the next BOJ head, it would cause a power vacuum at the bank for the first time since the end of World War II.

Current governor Toshihiko Fukui's five-year term ends on March 19.

