Group of over 100 lawmakers visit Yasukuni shrine

A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni shrine, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival.
Hidehisa Otsuji of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the group said at a press conference that they "prayed for world peace that is on the precipice" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Otsuji said he is thankful Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Thursday, the starting day of the annual festival.
Yasukuni has long been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea as the shrine honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead, and Kishida is not expected to visit the site during the festival period through Friday.
Among the 103 lawmakers who visited the shrine were the LDP's election strategy chief Toshiaki Endo and the ruling party's Diet affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, according to the group.
Several government members, including Shunsuke Mutai, senior vice minister for the environment, and Shingo Miyake, parliamentary vice minister for foreign affairs, also joined.
Others were members of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japan Innovation Party and independents.
The bipartisan group aims to make ongoing visits for the shrine's spring and autumn festivals and the anniversary of the end of World War II.
The group's members resumed visiting en masse in December for the first time in more than two years following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally, the shrine's spring and autumn festivals run for three days, but the latest event was again shortened to two days as part of efforts to prevent virus outbreaks.© KYODO
Michael Machida
Well, the culture is based on groupism.
itsonlyrocknroll
Please enlighten me how the next generation will ever be able to shake off past imperialism when present day politicians won't let go of the past.
I huff and puff about SK government blatant abuse of international law.
But It takes two to tango.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
An Avenger-like coalition of heroes swooping in to help Japanese people in their time of need and show multi-partisan initiative.
If only they could actually go to work instead of coordinated exercises regression.
blue
The "infatuation" or "obsession" (for lack of a better word) of the LDP with a place associated with death and what can only be described as large-scaled tragedies (i.e. wars) is simply put: baffling.
Don't get me wrong, back in Europe we also have official memorial ceremonies but these are marked by gravitas, sadness and statements to never repeat the mistakes of the past. They are also cross-nation as wars generate misery for all participants.
Here in Japan, so-called "lawmakers" seem on the contrary to be up and roaring if not upbeat about the whole thing, like a picnic of sorts.
Sometimes I feel like, should Yasukuni ever want to start a bed and breakfast or lodging business on their premises, would it be fully booked by LDP lawmakers all through the year.
Simply put: baffling...Especially, as I would think most blue-blooded participants to have less a chance of having had any family members actually enshrined there as compared to average Taro and Naoko...
Wouldn't we all like the LDP to care more about "living" Japanese over "dead" ones?
antifun
Going to Yasukuni Shirne is the Japanese version of pointless virtue signalling. In this case, the "virtues" are loving the nation and revering their "war heroes". In the end, it achieves nothing of value besides helping them cling to the votes of the people who won't rent out their apartments to foreigners.
OssanAmerica
It;s only baffling to you because you don't see Yasukuni for what it really is a place where the souls of 2,466,532 men, women, children, and even animals are honored. It is a place associated with Japan's "history" not "death". These are people who have died in wars since the 1800s. People who go there, both civilians and politicians who go there and pray for peace and the fallen are following a long established tradition. This really has nothing to do with WWII other than (1) 14 Class-A War Criminals were added in 1970, (2) some right wing nutbags put on a show there occasionally and (3) China and South Korea have turned it into a focal point of anti-Japan sentiment and a diplomatic/political tool.
Truth is, people who visit Yasukuni, whether right wing or not. aren't invading other countries and killing women and children.
Radovan Stojanović
They condemn Russia, but they just casually visit shrine glorifying imperial war criminals.
itsonlyrocknroll
They condemn Russia, but they just casually visit shrine glorifying imperial war criminals.
That is a gross historic distortion of the facts.
21st century Japan government, people are not the present day Russian government Putin lead war criminals.
snowymountainhell
Would perhaps have been a larger gathering but the steak restaurant across the street can only seat a hundred.
Japan’s ‘lawmakers’ definitely would not want to be seen in a bad light by violating any kind of restrictions.
jeancolmar
Going to Yasukuni is an act of utter impotence.
zichi
Yasukuni only has the named people who died from wars. Unknown deaths are interned at another place. The greatest numbers are from WW2, 2,133,915 names. The shrine is a very strong symbol and is used by nationalists in their agenda.
I don't believe in the nonsense preached by the shrine nor do I believe in the souls of the dead.
William77
There we go again,the same old ultra right wingers incompetent politicians who cares only of making money and restore the lost “honour” of their grandfathers like Kishida etc.
And the Japanese people mindlessly still vote them.
itsonlyrocknroll
I would just like the youth of japan released from being held responsible, simply because 100 lawmakers visit Yasukuni shrine.
Never visited the place, or the museum next door., Father offered to accompany me on a trip.
But I shopped. Who needs it.
Younger members of my J family just don't want to know.
Its is BTS or broke
This reason alone is why education is the key.
William77
I wonder how would people back in my continent react if Scholz and his party or Draghi and his coalition would send prayers to nazists and fascists.
On the other hand in a few days in Italy they celebrate the day of freedom which is april 25th.
The liberation of Italy from fascim,and it’s a national celebration.
Will ever Japan celebrate the day when the allied freed them from dictatorship?
I highly doubt it.
gintonic
They condemn Russia, but they just casually visit shrine glorifying imperial war criminals."
That is a gross historic distortion of the facts.21st century Japan government, people are not the present day Russian government Putin lead war criminals."
How's that a distortion of facts? The above poster only said " 21st century Jgovt/ people" visit the shrine...that is an undisputable fact, it doesn't distort anything, whether you agree with the visits or not.
itsonlyrocknroll
gintonic, i am not going there.
koiwaicoffee
How many lawmakers does Japan has/need??
gintonic
Fair enough....agree with you on that.
But I shopped. Who needs it.
gintonic, i am not going there."
Fair enough....agree with you on that.
itsonlyrocknroll
Hells teeth, japans neighbours won't waste any time on fake Indignation on a group of misguided politicians.
Yet present day, be composite in act of geocide of there own people.
Simon Foston
OssanAmerica
Today 05:50 pm JST
Interesting that you make a distinction, when in accordance with the Constitution politicians should only be going there as private citizens. When private citizens visit the shrine, as is their inalienable right, it usually doesn't get any media coverage, yet here we are reading about one particular group of private citizens. Why is that?
itsonlyrocknroll
gintonic
Thank you
quercetum
Go and see the museum if you like history. You can read the letters of those who were about to sacrifice their lives for a cause they know not. There is the human driven torpedo 回天and other weapons. All victims of war whichever side you’re on.
As you leave there is a guest book where people sign their names, the country they’re from and a line for comments. One year I was there a guest from England wrote a whole page much like the anti-Imperialist Japan comments here.
Alex
The first and only time I visited Yasukuni Shrine, I also happened to go into its museum. Which included various displays detailing "the history" from World War II. The museum's version of historical events seemed to suggest that Japan was "welcomed" into China and Korea. That what they did there was not a violent invasion, but a peaceful welcoming of Chinese and Korean people into Japanese society. I don't know if that part has changed since I last went, but I highly doubt it. So it's not just the war criminals enshrined there that are a problem. It's the complete white-washing of Japan's history in WWII with its Asian neighbors.
ableko45
The newly elected south Korean president said he wanted a forward looking relationship with Japan but this is the reality. Japanese politicians praying at a shrine to fascism.
nayel
Japan is paying a respect to their dead soldiers ,
whats wrong with that ?
they did scrifice themself for their own country.
its nobodys business.
OKuniyoshi
If they are really sincere, and whole heartedly, believe that going to Yakusuni is to pray for the soul and remember fellow citizens who have died and made scarifies in the wars.
Its very simple and easy, just removed those Class A war criminals. Any baggage, and bad connotation is remove. And you can visit it anytime, without any controversies.
But, that is not what they want, at least, the politicians. They want, and actively seek the controversies.
If i may, without the controversy, they may not even visit.
Rodney
no proof or trial that Putin led government are war criminals.
There is Proof that Japanese Imperial govt were tried and convicted as War criminals.
(FYI, Right wing Politicians and hardliners visit the Shrine to celebrate Japanese Imperial past. There are Class One War Criminals celebrated there.)
Peter14
Paying respects to millions of war dead from the past hundreds of years. Do not see controversy in that. The only problem seems to be those who assume they go to pay respects to war criminals rather than the millions of others who died faithfully serving their nation. Those many who died and didnt commit war crimes deserve the remembrance of their leaders.
No, it does not mean I forgive the criminals. I waste no time thinking of them. I think of the average soldier, sailor and airman who died for their homeland. Doing their duty and losing their lives and futures into the bargain. They did nothing wrong and deserve to be mourned.
xin xin
Good show of guts. When others are flinging missiles all over the Sea of Japan, this is at least a beginning to signal resolve to use force if necessary. Japan should not be a prisoner of its own past.
painkiller
A cross-party group of more than 100 Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited Yasukuni shrine, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for its spring festival. Hidehisa Otsuji of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of the group said at a press conference that they "prayed for world peace that is on the precipice"
Sure, why not?
And while you're at it, relegate more funds to support the US military bases here that are a symbol to a country that brought peace to this country and its Asian neighbors.
Desert Tortoise
It is exactly events like this that make Japan's neighbors distrust Japan. It is exactly events like this that make Japan's "apologies" appear to be insincere. It is exactly events like this that make Japan's neighbors and her former enemies from WWII wonder if Japan actually learned anything from that war or are they, in the fullness of time, bound to repeat their past. Events like this undo any and all attempts by Japan to atone for their past. Too many Japanese politicians and too many who post here are utterly blind to just how despicable that shrine is to those who's families lost loved ones or had loved ones permanently disabled fighting the IJA and IJN.
Desert Tortoise
Convicted war criminals are among those being paid respect to. They deserve no respect and those who do pay respect to such vile war criminals are themselves thoroughly contemptable. Remove the names of the war criminals from that shrine now. Why is that so hard for the Japanese to do? Oh wait, that would require Japan to actually admit their barbaric past and Japan is apparently not ready to do that. Germany can do it but not Japan, so the distrust will linger.
zichi
Desert Tortise
once a name is interned and becomes a religious kami, according to the rules of the shrine, the names can not be removed.
It's a private shrine and the government has no power over it.
Yrral
Why Japanese are hated in Asia,go figure
Desert Tortoise
If that is in fact the case, which I do not believe to be true but assuming it is, then government officials have an obligation to not patronize that shrine. These pollies are making those visits for malevolent reasons. The US, UK, Australia and the other nations who consider Japan an ally need to tell Japan to remove those war criminals from the shrine or Japan can defend itself on its own. I had family in that war and that shrine represents the people my family fought. That shrine is detestable and those who worship at the names of those war criminal are the lowest of the low.
Yrral
Backwards thinking people
zichi
Desert Tortoise
Yasukuni Shrine is private and receives no government subsidies and like all religious groups is exempt from taxes. No government official, including the visits the shrine. They are visiting as private citizens. You fail to understand the names become "kami" and then there is nothing further to remove. There are no bones or ashes of deceased people, just "kami". Visitors do not worship the deceased, they pray for their souls.
Yasukuni Shrine has been privately funded and operated since 1946 when it was elected to become an individual religious corporation independent of the government.
ableko45
I just want to know when will Japanese politicians pray at a shrine dedicated to the millions of victims of the fascist and evil imperial Japanese army? Will that day ever come?
How about starting with the over 7,000 civilians, women and students, slaughtered on 3/1/19 in Korea under Japan's viscious colonial rule?
"March 1st Movement ...also influenced the growth of nonviolent resistance in India and many other countries.[7] "