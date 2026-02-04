Handbags and hashtags: Takaichi rides youth-led craze into election

The handbag she carries is sold out, her pink pen has gone viral and even her favorite snacks are in hot demand: Japan's 64-year-old leader Sanae Takaichi has sparked an unlikely youth-led craze that could propel her to a big election win.
Polls suggest sanakatsu, roughly translated as 'sanamania', can help give Japan's first female prime minister a decisive mandate in Sunday's general election and unleash the spending plans she has promised will jolt the country's moribund economy.
Backed by her personal popularity, her ruling coalition could capture as many as 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house, polls this week showed, a remarkable turnaround given her predecessor resigned after losing control of both chambers in ballots over the last 15 months.
What's perhaps even more surprising is the appeal of the staunchly conservative leader with voters under 30, estimated by one recent poll at over 90%. Her overall popularity stands at around 60%.
Takanori Kobayashi, director at Hamano, the company that makes the $900 black leather bag that Takaichi regularly totes, says he has been stunned by the young people clamoring to buy the item on a nine-month backlog.
"The bag is usually bought by people in their forties or fifties," Kobayashi said at the company's factory in Nagano where press clippings of the prime minister are pinned to a notice board. "But since it became well known, probably through social media, we have seen a lot of interest from customers in their 20s and 30s."
There has been a similar online buzz around the pink ballpoint pen she uses to scribble notes in parliament and the shrimp rice crackers she was seen clutching while riding a train.
SOCIAL MEDIA SAVVY
Takaichi has built a social media following that dwarfs those of her rivals, both inside her ruling Liberal Democratic Party and across the opposition. She has about 2.6 million followers on X, compared with around 64,000 for Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition party.
Takaichi's personal approval ratings are almost double that of the LDP, traditionally a male-dominated party, according to a poll released on Monday by public broadcaster NHK.
Her viral posts stand out in Japan's usually staid politics, such as clips of her drumming to the hit song "Golden" from Netflix's "K-Pop Demon Hunters" with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, or serenading Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with "Happy Birthday" in Italian.
When Takaichi announced the snap poll on January 19, she cast the vote as a de facto referendum on her leadership and policies, including fiscal expansion and a plans to strengthen defenses to counter China's growing military might.
"Can you entrust the management of the nation to Sanae Takaichi? I ask the people directly to judge," she said.
She surprised voters and politicians with an election "to get an endorsement in a way that is actually rather presidential," said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.
Takaichi's approach has won over Haruka Okuyama, a 32-year-old office worker who attended her first campaign rally in Akihabara, an anime and gaming culture hub in central Tokyo.
"A lot of young people follow social media these days, and I think there’s been an increase in conservative thinking among them," Okuyama said, pulling a magazine from her bag that she said she bought because Takaichi was on the cover.
Perched atop a campaign truck outside Akihabara station, Takaichi spoke about her modest upbringing outside Japan's political elite, and covered topics from the cost of hair salons to controlling immigration.
Takaichi, whose mother was a police officer and father worked at a car company, has said she has drawn inspiration from Margaret Thatcher, the daughter of a shopkeeper who became Britain's first female and longest-serving modern premier.
"She has a clear, decisive way of speaking," said Takeo Fujimura, a 24-year-old clerical worker who had volunteered to hand out paper Japanese flags at the event. "She communicates in a bright, positive way and I think that energy resonates with young people."
'POWER OF PERSONALITY'
Not everyone at the rally had made up their mind.
Tomomi Kawamura, a 37-year old housewife, said she admired Takaichi's social media savvy, but was undecided on who to vote for. Rising prices were her main worry, she said, echoing concerns among other voters that the yen's slide - triggered in part by Takaichi's promised fiscal largesse - is fueling inflation.
"Prices are so high," Kawamura said. "I want something done about that."
Some analysts question whether enough of the youth the prime minister has attracted will turn out to deliver the landslide that polls predict she will win on Sunday. Younger people have historically been less likely to vote than older generations that have underpinned the LDP's near unbroken post-war rule.
But even a modest win would underline how her personal appeal has single-handedly revived the fortunes of a party whose long grip on power was slipping fast, said David Boling, a principal at The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm .
"The power of her personality seems to be transcending politics," he said.
shogun36
imagine choosing Gov’t leaders over what products they consume and not what they bring to the table…..this country is screwed.
sakurasuki
Is there any news about what next administration will do in solving these problems: labor shortage, growth stagnation, increasing government debt, inflation, pension system that being under stress, etc?
Spitfire
The youth will only have themselves to blame when she ends up conscripting them into the SDF.
jib
Yep, It's coming.
dbsaiya
Elections are real and have consequences. FAFO.
Aly Rustom
very much so! A handbag, pink pen and her favorite snacks!
Really??
WoodyLee
Glad to see Japan's Youth getting involved in Politics, or is it just because Mrs. Takaichi is the first lady to ever become a PM in Japan !!!?
We will wait and see.
Namorada
Do any one of them know any specific policy proposals or just her interests?
Negative Nancy
I remember a very similar article from a few weeks back. The choice of that woman's handbag is irrelevant. This type of popularism is awful.
Longhaul
I see the usual "Japan is stagnant" doom-posting making the rounds again. It’s easy to look at a pink pen or a handbag and say it’s all "vibes," but if you think the administration is just riding a hashtag while the economy sinks, you aren't paying attention.
Here’s the reality of what’s actually on the table for 2025/2026:
1/ The "1.03 Million Yen Barrier" is finally breaking. For decades, the tax system literally penalized part-time workers (mostly women/youth) for working too much. The new administration is aggressively raising this threshold. This isn't just a "tax cut"—it’s a massive unlock for the labor shortage, putting more people into the workforce and more cash in their pockets.
2/ "Sanaenomics" / Growth 2.0. While the West plays with interest rate fire, Japan is doubling down on strategic investment. We're talking ¥10 trillion+ in state support for semiconductors (Rapidus) and AI. The goal? To stop being a consumer of tech and go back to being a global powerhouse. That’s how you solve growth stagnation.
3/ Real Wages vs. Inflation. For the first time in 30 years, we’re seeing a shift from a "cost-cutting" economy to a "growth-oriented" one. Real wages are forecast to jump by over 1% in 2026—the highest since 2005. The gov isn't just "praying" for growth; they are using refundable tax credits and minimum wage hikes to force the cycle.
4/ Pension & Debt: The "Responsible Proactive" Model. Yes, the debt is high. But the current strategy is "Growth First." By boosting the GDP and tax revenue through high-tech investment, the gov is stabilizing the debt-to-GDP ratio rather than choking the economy with austerity.
Bottom line: Don’t confuse a politician who understands communication (the handbags/hashtags) with a politician who lacks policy. Japan is attempting a massive structural pivot while the rest of the world is still trying to figure out how to handle their own inflation.
Maybe stop scrolling for "aesthetic" critiques and start reading the white papers.
Longhaul
Takaichi uses the "handbags and hashtags" to bypass the gatekeeping media and talk directly to the youth who have to live in this future. If you think a pink pen means there’s no policy, the only one lacking "substance" is you.