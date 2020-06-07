Head of 'comfort women' shelter in S Korea found dead

The head of a South Korean shelter for so-called comfort women run by an organization being investigated for alleged accounting irregularities has been found dead in an apparent suicide, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday.

The 60-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in her apartment north of Seoul and homicide is not suspected, police were quoted as saying.

As part of their investigation of the nongovernmental organization named the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance, prosecutors last month raided the shelter, as well as its office and its affiliated museum.

The woman reportedly told those close to her that she was going through a hard time after the prosecution raid, according to the report.

Yoon Mi Hyang, the prominent former head of the KCJR who was in April elected to the National Assembly, is suspected of embezzling donations to the group. Both Yoon and the organization have denied the allegations.

On Sunday, the current head of the group released a statement saying that, following the raid on the shelter, the woman "felt as if her entire life was being denied and had confided to those close by of the mental pain she was suffering," Yonhap said.

The probe was prompted by accusations leveled against the group and Yoon last month by 91-year-old former comfort woman Lee Yong Soo.

The dispute over comfort women -- a euphemism used in referring to those recruited mostly from Asian countries to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II -- has been one of the major issues that have strained ties between Japan and South Korea.

