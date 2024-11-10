Head of key Japan opposition party admits having extramarital affair

Yuichiro Tamaki, the head of the Japanese opposition party that has emerged as kingmaker as lawmakers select the next prime minister on Monday, said a tabloid report about his extramarital affair was "basically true".
"I apologize for the trouble caused," the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) told reporters at a hastily called news conference after tabloid SmartFlash reported the affair on Monday.
"The facts reported this morning are basically true."
5 Comments
Yubaru
And? So what?
dobre vam zajebava
ok so what now...why should we care...
John-San
So
Geeter Mckluskie
so what?
finally rich
This country is truly full of finger pointing hypocrite nosy people.
From all the "crimes", having an extramarital affair.... in a place where you're mocked for refusing to go with your coworkers to one of these hostess bars, fuuzoku, etc.
owzer
Me too, but who cares?