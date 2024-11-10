Head of key Japan opposition party admits having extramarital affair

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo on Nov 1.

Yuichiro Tamaki, the head of the Japanese opposition party that has emerged as kingmaker as lawmakers select the next prime minister on Monday, said a tabloid report about his extramarital affair was "basically true".

"I apologize for the trouble caused," the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) told reporters at a hastily called news conference after tabloid SmartFlash reported the affair on Monday.

"The facts reported this morning are basically true."

