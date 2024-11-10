 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP), speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo on Nov 1. Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Head of key Japan opposition party admits having extramarital affair

TOKYO

Yuichiro Tamaki, the head of the Japanese opposition party that has emerged as kingmaker as lawmakers select the next prime minister on Monday, said a tabloid report about his extramarital affair was "basically true".

"I apologize for the trouble caused," the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) told reporters at a hastily called news conference after tabloid SmartFlash reported the affair on Monday.

"The facts reported this morning are basically true."

And? So what?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

ok so what now...why should we care...

1 ( +3 / -2 )

So

1 ( +3 / -2 )

so what?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

This country is truly full of finger pointing hypocrite nosy people.

From all the "crimes", having an extramarital affair.... in a place where you're mocked for refusing to go with your coworkers to one of these hostess bars, fuuzoku, etc.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Me too, but who cares?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

