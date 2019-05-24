Families of Japanese abducted by N Korea hope meeting Trump will help

Takuya Yokota chokes up as he talks about a photograph of his older sister Megumi, whom he has not seen since she was abducted from a beach by North Korean agents one winter evening 41 years ago.
Megumi, 13 at the time, is one of scores Japan believes were snatched away in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies.
Pyongyang has admitted to abducting 13 but says eight of them, including Megumi, taken as she walked home from school, are dead, although it gave Japan photographs from North Korea of the big sister Takuya remembers as chatty and cheerful.
"She was shut in the hold of a ship, it took hours to get to North Korea. A former spy has said she was screaming 'Help me, Mama, help me, I can't get out,' and when she got off, her fingertips were shredded and bloody," he told Reuters.
"We never, ever saw such sad eyes in her face. It's tough to look at," he added, displaying a picture of a pale, red-eyed Megumi taken in North Korea shortly after her abduction.
With progress on the issue largely stalled since 2002, hopes are pinned on U.S. President Donald Trump, who has twice held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, most recently in February, and is set to meet Yokota and other families whose loved ones were stolen during a visit to Japan from Saturday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has made resolving the abduction issue a keystone of his political career, has yet to set up talks with Kim despite recently saying he is ready to meet without conditions, a shift from his long-held position that a summit depends on progress regarding the abductions.
But Yokota is not worried about Abe softening on the issue and thinks that, with Trump in office, bringing his sister and the others home may be closer than ever, as the meeting set with Trump could help them further press their case.
"North Korea's economy is pretty much on the brink, and Trump has told Kim that without solving the human rights issue Japan will do nothing (to help)," he said, referring to economic sanctions and Pyongyang's warning of a looming food crisis.
Even the collapse of Trump and Kim's second summit in February could be taken positively as a show of U.S. strength that may bring faster results, he added.
"If there'd been some strange moderate agreement that both sides could take as success, I think that would've increased the nuclear threat in Asia and left the whole human rights issue behind," he said.
"Instead, North Korea has now been pushed into a corner from which it cannot escape."
Speed becomes essential as the families of the abductees age. Yokota's father, 86, has been hospitalised for a year.
"He's waited 41 years, he's fought (for her) for 41 years," Yokota said. "If my parents can't meet Megumi again, if we can't all be together and embracing in Japan, for our family this issue won't truly be resolved."
Silvafan
Honestly, no, it won't help at all.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Like silva said, it wont help apart from as a election tool.
Chip Star
I disagree. It will help these families feel as though they are doing everything they can for their missing loved-ones.
Yubaru
I truly feel for these families, and what is even worse is that Abe can not swallow his damn pride to get this issue settled once and for all. These people have to depend on some damn "gwaijin" and not one of their own for support.
Abe SHOULD be ashamed, but he wont, and if anything positive does happen (hopefully) he will take the credit!
dbsaiya
Spot on Yubaru.
Schopenhauer
North Korea and Japan do not have a peace treaty. For them, Japan still remains an enemy country as an ally of U.S. Abduction could have happened. It was the negligence of the then-Japanese government that could not prevent it and ignored the requests of the families for searches of the abductees. Think when North Korea begins the same requests like South Korea demanding compensations from Japan. I think Japan does not have right to take one sided attitude to North Korea. The issue is finished!
Cricky
It's got as much chance of being resolved as the sex slave issue. It's going to take several generations to fix this political cluster of stubborn headed politicking.
Wallace Fred
This right here is how one realises there's no true democracy in japan. If there was any, this obvious political ruse would have been called out by the opposition and rightfully remove the disgusting establishment that keeps dredging it up when it suits it.
MrHeisei
Shocking that Abe Shinzo has done nothing about this and the family needs to rely on a person such as Trump to do something. 41 years is a long time. Indeed - shame on Japan politicians!
Alfie Noakes
What's truly shocking is that back when these people were being kidnapped the LDP leadership knew all about it but did nothing because they were negotiating with Kim Il Sung to open up North Korea to Japanese investment.
The utter cynicism and total disregard for ordinary Japanese people shown by the LDP is bottomless.
Aly Rustom
As usual.
Alfie, as usual you hit the nail on the head!
Yes. this is nothing more than a political ruse. Abe is disgusting. But then again, so is the LDP.
Aly Rustom
Sorry, I meant the rest of the LDP
showchinmono
How exactly could Abe have got this issue solved? Paying $ up to thugs to rescue hostages?
It was 2002 and Kim Jong-il that admitted abductions and it was socialist party who has kept denying it and LDP which rescued at least 5 and their kids and it was Koizumi and others who were particular about the promise to return those 5 resued back to NK but Abe and Nakayama who strongly opposed to returning those 5 rescued. Is there any among those 5 rescued who is complaining now? Oh yeah, you meant Japan should have kept it’s original promise to return all of those 5 to have all the abductees back and solve the entire issue?
Kazumichi
What do US presidents have to do with this issue in the first place?
They won't give a damn.
sir_bentley28
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Are you kidding me with this? That orange muppet doesn't even give a ripe monkey's backside about his own people, what makes these people think this selfish whachamacallit would pay any mind to this issue? I say selfish because he stands to gain nothing personally. Its like asking a turtle to drive the shinkansen. He'll look at the buttons, but eventually just wander off onto something else.
zichi
Why would NK and Japan have a peace treaty since they have never been at war with each other.
Aly Rustom
EXCELLENT POINT
showchinmono
As usual, those Abe haters never ever post even a hint what should have done or how should the issue have been solved.
Dango bong
it was the 70s the time has passed. these families should be raging mad at the Japanese government for doing nothing about this in the past 40 years. why now
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 08:51 am JST
It looks like you'd prefer not to acknowledge that the LDP and its leaders did nothing at all about the issue until then, decades after the abductions.
showchinmono
How many years would be enough for any leader of any party could have rescued the abductees among such criticism from opposition party, media, Korean General Assembly shouting "It's not true, it's just racism!" before the thug counterparty officially admit it and especially how with article 9?
Joe Blow
Political bickering =/= democracy.
In fact, true democracy is essentially mob rule, which does not result in successful countries.
The US has never been a true democracy for example, it's a constitutional republic.
1glenn
When one is drowning, one reaches out for any branch, but, I doubt very much that Trump will help. He has taken thousands of children away from their parents at the southern border, so I don't see him caring about the relatives of Japanese.
klausdorth
De Donnie and of any assistance?
Don't think so! His so "tremendously great relationship" with Kim is over, at least for now.
In addition, if there is nothing to gain for him (personally) he doesn't give a rat's arse!
Reckless
I imagine they were treated horribly and tortured and killed and this is a truth that can never be disclosed.
smithinjapan
Didn’t they hope this the last few times, too?
Ricky Kaminski13
The worst thing that ever happened to these poor families are the politicians walking in telling them they could help.
MarkX
By the way, there was a story in the Japanese news a few days ago stating that one man who was thought to have been kidnapped was finally “found” in Chiba! When questioned he said he just left his family and this was an easy way to stay away having people believe he was in North Korea.
sf2k
Has it worked so far? Why are the families deluded to think politicians are going to help?
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 10:21 am JST
Not totally sure what you're getting at but it looks like you're blaming just about everyone you can for LDP governments doing nothing except the LDP.
Arturo Jamilla
It safe to say the people is gone.
HBJ
Imagine living through this hell for 40+ years and then having to put all your hopes on Donald Jeffing Trump.
showchinmono
It's mid70's ~ that those abductees disappeared. Not to mention it 's unrealistic to be able to immediately acknowledge they were abducted by NK, you must remember how harsh criticism were from opposition party, media, Chongryon against the efforts for investigation. Takako Doi, literally pressured public safety commission to stop such investigation.
I asked how many years you think would be good enough to spend for any Japanese PMs in the past in order to rescue the abductees without using force under article 9 against thug country. It's never easy job. It's not that they didn't at all but they or any other leaders could not.
You guys can bash Abe or the LDP all you want but that doesn't mean you can use any topics especially like this issue.
Silvafan
LOL! Shinchinmono, how should the government handle this situation?
showchinmono
No of abductees the government officially acknowledged as abduction victims is just 17.
He is one on the specific list of more than 800 special missing persons which could not eliminate possibilities of abduction case. So what it your question again? Isn't it just easy job to cut the number of that list dwon to 822 from 823.?
By the way a few years back, It's been reported that a Japanese male and his Japanese friends found alive in North Korea. Both were abducted. The former was not one of those 17 but was on that list. his friend was not even on that list.
Reckless
Come the time, come the man.
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 12:44 pm JST
So what? The JSP, the media and Chongryon weren't in power. The LDP were and they pretty much just sat on this issue until Shinzo Abe realised it would be good for his prospects of becoming Prime Minister.
Koizumi managed to achieve more in a couple of years than his LDP predecessors had managed in two decades. I would expect any other PM to achieve at least as much in the six or so years that Shinzo Abe has had.
showchinmono
JSP was in power at least for a couple of years, the same as Koizumi needed. Why nothing happened.
Because it was not convinced at all that they were abducted with all those anti-investigation movement by JSP, media , Chongryon. As a matter of fact they did not believe it up until very moment Kin Jong-il admitted except some media.
Kazokukai organized by family members in 1997 for the 1st time.
Heck, Koizumi was about returning 5 rescued back to North Korea and Nakayama and Abe blocked it.
So tell me What Abe should have done and how he should have done so. along with all those handcuffs and fetters like article 9, missiles and nuclear threats where major UN nations needed coordinated approach.
kazetsukai
It is getting just as much a problem as the S Korean issues about Japanese actions during WWII.
While it is an important issue, making it so much an international issue has gone beyond reasonable to be considered a "political" issue to take advantage of both the Japanese government and the US for an international recognition and verdict to "force" some kind of a reaction from N Korea. For Trump and Abe there are much more pressing issues that affect the entire world that must be considered and addressed.
Ex_Res
President Trump has indicated that he already has raised this issue with Kim Jong Un. I am sure that President Trump is doing his best to keep the assurances he gave to PM Abe.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
I THINK all of u people must be mistaken, trump is not yr Emperor or prime-minister. Pls ask the head of yr country , trump runes America and his conversation with N.Korea have not been successful.
fishy
Sf2K
Well then who else would they go to?
Also, remember Koizumi brought back some people from North Korea.
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 02:44 pm JST
I believe they were in a coalition with the LDP, who had done nothing in the decades previously.
He should have left this whole issue well alone and not made stupid promises he's never been able to keep. He can't get those people back and neither can Donald Trump.
showchinmono
So what? During all those coalition cabinets, JSP was always in power. or did you mean PM must be from JSP? Those coalition cabinets, Hosokawa, Hata, Murayama, include almost all Japanese political parties.
What the heck have they all done? Don't you yet get it? It's not the issue of what kind of political parties.
What do you mean by leaving this whole issue alone? Should have Ignored it? Whether one ignores or never make promise, That's just the same thing as he/she DOES NOTHING isn't it? ISN'T IT? I asked What Abe should have done and how he should have done as such TO RESCUE them.
Kazetuskai pointed out general circumstances in Japan since 2002 when 5 abductees returned home.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
This article says a lot of things abt abe.
showchinmono
You don’t have to be smart to come up with possible options in order to rescue abductees as a goal.
1. Send special force to rescue them at the risk all of them and victims were killed as a result of this mission
2. Send warships and some fighter jets and threaten thugs to release hostages
3. Pay ridiculous amount of ransom money ignoring Int’l coordinated efforts, just like getting beaten heavily by terrorists.
4. Ask 3rd country to intermediate or put pressure NK to release hostages
5. Visit Pyongyang and tell thugs to release hostages in exchange for voluntarily taking him(Japanese PM) as a symbolic hostage.
Not to mention that you cannot eliminate possibility that the insane dictator would get desperate and launch (nuclear) ICBM all over Japan.
So what do you bunch of Abe haters suggest would be possible option so as to rescue them all. There’s no option to leave them all to their fates.
showchinmono
Obviously 4 is what is going on between Abe and Trump and you should not just laugh at it regardless it would fail or not.
Simon Foston
showchinmonoToday 06:07 pm JST
Not sure how to reply to semi-coherent deflection. The JSP obviously didn't accomplish anything while leading that coalition but neither did they prevent the LDP governments that came before them from dealing with the abduction issue.
No. You didn't actually. All you said was "tell me What Abe should have done and how he should have done so."
By the way I ignore comments written all in bold and capitals. They just look like shrill rants.
showchinmono
Obviously you don’t know Takako Doi (JSP) put pressure on Japanese Police to stop investigation for the issue. You don’t even know all the opposition parties especially JSP strongly opposed and kept LDP from enacting Anti-Spy Act to arrest suspects protected by Chongryon. . She even leaked fatal top-secret information to Chongryon that the letter from Toru Ishioka, could reach to his family secretly via Poland informing Kaoru Matsuki, Keiko Arimoto and himself (all offcialy acknowkedged victims) were abducted but still alive in North Korea. What do you call these stupid prevention? JSP had been all the time appealing it had strong personal connection through North Korea. In such case, regardless they were in Cabinets or not, they should have done something more than anybody in LDP.
Yes I did by keep posting as below before making letters bold or capitals
It is more than obvious that I stressed rescuing the victims is the goal.
Your kept posting and said
*It is more than obvious you and others criticized that Abe and other LDP leaders in the past did nothing to rescue them. Do not pretend you didn’t. And then your suggestion turned out to be that Abe should have left whole issue alone and Abe should have kept silent on this issue = Abe should have done nothing nor have said anything.**
Of course, what else can you do about your self contradiction.
Simon Foston
I'm pretty sure Shinzo Abe will never say anything like this:
I'm also pretty sure none of Abe's supporters or paid shills will ever make such a statement on his behalf so it's pointless discussing anything further with them.
showchinmono
Ridiculous. That statement is nothing, could never be accepted by family members who still hold grudge against the woman who crashed their desperate chance, which you seem to have no idea about. It is nothing but her first admission of the fact she had been denying for years telling the families of the abducted “ Get Over it”
Abe does not have to be compared even for an inch with this woman who worshipped DPRK and Kim Il Sung
I am not an affirmative Abe supporter.