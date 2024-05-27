 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
House of Councillors lawmaker Renho holds a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, announcing her intention to run in the gubernatorial election in July. Image: KYODO
politics

High-profile opposition figure Renho to run for Tokyo governor

7 Comments
TOKYO

High-profile opposition lawmaker Renho said Monday she will run in Tokyo's gubernatorial election in July, setting the stage for a likely showdown with incumbent Yuriko Koike who is seeking reelection for her third term.

The envisioned entry into the race by the 56-year-old House of Councillors member from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan comes after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party fared poorly in recent national by-elections, amid a political fundraising scandal and sluggish support rate of the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Renho is known for her combative stance and often blunt remarks, particularly during public discussions aimed at weeding out waste in government programs when the Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor of the CDPJ, was in power from 2009 to 2012.

Born to a Taiwanese father and a Japanese mother, she has also faced scrutiny over her former dual nationality status, which is not allowed under Japanese law. The TV anchorwoman-turned-politician goes by her given name, although her full name is Renho Saito.

She is serving her fourth term as an upper-house member of the Tokyo constituency after first being elected in 2004.

Koike, a 71-year-old adviser to a regional political party who also served as Japan's first female defense minister, is expected to run for the Tokyo gubernatorial election on July 7 in a bid to secure her third four-year term.

With the scandal-hit LDP unlikely to field its own candidate, Koike may explore cooperating with the LDP and its junior coalition ally the Komeito party.

The ruling party lost three seats in House of Representatives by-elections in late April and a candidate it backed was defeated by his rival, supported by the CDPJ and another opposition force, in Sunday's gubernatorial election in Shizuoka Prefecture.

At least 20 individuals intend to run for the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Renho served as minister for administrative reform when the DPJ was in power. She headed an opposition party that took over from the DPJ for less than a year through 2017, but gave up her post following its poor performance in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in July of that year.

7 Comments
Good luck, Renho.

Much prefer you over Koike.

Awesome. The old boys network won't like this though!

She lied about her dual citizenship, violating the law of the land. She’s not to be trusted.

She's not pure Japanese.

Skeletor!

She's not pure Japanese.

I take offense at that... so by that you are suggesting I am not Japanese either?... funny because my passport, birth certificate, driver's license and My number card..... say otherwise.

That Renho had or has other nationality does not made her less Japanese. That the fact she hide the fact she had dual nationality not taking responsibility of it makes her a lier and not trust worthy...

I personally don't like her much. And her credibility after the dual nationality indicident was lost completely... Although, that applies to any politician of either side of the aisle.

I take offense at that... so by that you are suggesting I am not Japanese either?.

You will live.

You will live.

I think you are missing the point of what I posted...but sure I am living and probably will live some time more.

