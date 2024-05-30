 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
politics

Hiroshima urges Israel to cease Gaza attack in peace ceremony invite

2 Comments
HIROSHIMA

The western Japanese city of Hiroshima has urged Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza in its invitations to the country's representatives to the Aug. 6 annual peace ceremony marking the atomic bombing of the city, a local government official said Thursday.

The invitations to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the ambassador of Israel to Japan include a call for an immediate cease-fire to the conflict in the Palestinian territory that has drawn increasing international opposition.

The letters written in Japanese, made available to Kyodo News, state it is "deeply regrettable that the lives and everyday existences of many people are being taken away."

The Hiroshima city government has been accused of double standards by some residents and activists after it emerged in April that while it will invite Israel, it will bar Russia and Belarus from the ceremony for a third straight year over the invasion of Ukraine.

The city official said it is "not the case that we accept the offensive in Gaza."

Israel began military operations in the Gaza Strip in retaliation to attacks on civilians by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. Japan is among the countries to have urged against continued violence, making calls for an "immediate cease-fire."

Hiroshima's invitations urge Israel to "engage with the wish for peace from atomic bomb survivors who believe no one should have to experience the horrors of war, and to take a step toward peace including by abolishing nuclear weapons."

They conclude by asking Israel to consider attending after reflecting on its message.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki became the first cities to have an atomic bomb dropped on them on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, respectively. Each year, delegates from countries and regions across the world are invited to attend the peace ceremonies to pray for the victims and affirm that humanity cannot coexist with nuclear arms.

The Nagasaki city government has said it is yet to make a decision regarding participation from Russia, Belarus or Israel at its Aug. 9 ceremony.

2 Comments
Did Hiroshima also invite Hamas to come and attend?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Nice try Hiroshima, but don't hold your breath over this one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

