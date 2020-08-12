Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow thanks Japanese for support

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, released on bail after her arrest under the new National Security Law, has thanked Japanese people for their outpouring of support, urging them to not to forget the city amid a crackdown by Beijing.
Chow, 23, a fluent Japanese speaker dubbed the "goddess of democracy" by Japanese media, and Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai were arrested under the security law on Monday.
The arrest of Chow, who often tweeted in Japanese and appeared in Japanese media, was top news in Japan this week and the hashtag #FreeAgnes trended on Twitter.
"Thank you so much," Chow said in a brief Japanese-language segment of a Chinese-language video about 24 hours after her release on bail late Tuesday.
"I hope the people of Japan will keep paying attention to Hong Kong," she added. Parts of the video were aired on NHK public television on Thursday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, seeking to keep ties with Beijing on an even keel amid an intensifying confrontation between China and the United States, repeated this week that Tokyo was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Hong Kong.
A cross-party group of lawmakers, including members of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party condemned the arrests, urged the government to refuse any requests for evidence based on the security law, and to ease visa restrictions on Hong Kong residents.
Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government called the group's statement incorrect and inappropriate.
The crackdown on pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong has drawn international criticism and raised fears for freedoms promised by Beijing under a "one country, two systems" model.
The city's government and Chinese authorities say the law is needed to restore order after sometimes violent anti-government protests last year.
Chow last posted on her Japanese-language Twitter account on June 30, saying, "As long as we live, there is hope."© Thomson Reuters 2020.
kyronstavic
Did Beijing just blink?
That was a quick release, and good to see.
However, Agnes Chow has only been released on bail, so she could still be rearrested at Beijing's whim whenever it suits them. Keep up the pressure on China, world.
Vince Black
Funny how Japanese people can be vocal about the politics of another country but are silent about their own
Toshihiro
Good for the Japanese, support her even if China says its interfering in their internal affairs! People overseas have a right to believe in their own views. The world needs to stand up against institutionalized authoritarianism. China hates bad press and this is one way to do it, support its so-called enemies of the state. She and many other like need more international support.
nakanoguy01
Hogwash. A plurality of Japanese people voice their discontent at the Japanese govt every election by not voting for the LDP. Twitter discontent is as useful as a baby's diaper.
nakanoguy01
Used diaper
nakanoguy01
And it should be noted that Ms. Chow gives interviews in nearly flawless English as well. Definitely someone with a bright future ahead of them.