Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit
John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, delivers a keynote address at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Image: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
politics

Hong Kong leader backs China's policy on Japan in first remarks on dispute

2 Comments
HONG KONG

Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Monday his government supported China's diplomatic policy toward Japan and the financial hub would closely monitor the situation and respond appropriately.

The comments are the first time a Hong Kong official has publicly weighed in on a dispute that has roiled China-Japan ties for more than two weeks.

The spat was triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in parliament on November 7 that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically-governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

"These extremely erroneous remarks have severely deteriorated the atmosphere for exchanges between China and Japan," Lee said at a media briefing. "It makes us doubt the effectiveness of many exchanges."

On Sunday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it was "shocking" for Japan's leader to openly send a wrong signal concerning Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, although the island's government rejects the claims.

Hong Kong had halted exchanges with Japan's consulate, Japanese news agency Kyodo said on Sunday.

Lee did not respond directly to a query on whether Hong Kong had suspended exchanges, saying, "Our arrangement must be aligned with the nation's dignity and the benefits of Hong Kongers."

The city's security bureau updated its travel advisory for Japan on November 15, urging residents visiting or living in Japan to be vigilant and pay attention to safety.Japan is one of the top destinations for Hong Kong residents, with close to 150 daily flights between the Chinese controlled city and 13 Japanese cities during peak seasons such as the Lunar New Year.

About 2.68 million Hong Kong residents visited Japan last year, making up 7.3% of total foreign visitors, Japanese tourism data showed.

Hong Kong airlines, including Cathay Pacific, have said in the past two weeks they will provide travellers to Japan with options to rebook or adjust their itineraries.

2 Comments
I feel so sorry for HK people.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yeah, me too.

This guy must just be a CCp installed puppet now. Hong Kong is not what it used to be.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

