Hyogo governor faces no-confidence motion over bullying accusations

The assembly of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan on Thursday unanimously adopted a no-confidence motion against Gov Motohiko Saito over abuse of power allegations, giving him 10 days to either dissolve the assembly or resign.

After the motion was passed, Saito did not clarify which action he will take or when he will decide. "I will think deeply about it," he said, while apologizing for causing concern to residents over the scandal, first raised by a subordinate six months ago.

If he decides to neither dissolve the assembly nor quit, he will automatically lose his position.

The motion against Saito was jointly submitted by all assembly groups, including the biggest Liberal Democratic Party and the second-largest Japan Innovation Party, which both supported the 46-year-old governor in the last gubernatorial race in 2021.

It is the fifth time that a prefectural assembly in Japan passed a no-confidence motion against a governor since 1966 when comparable data became available, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Before the motion's submission, all groups demanded his resignation, but Saito insisted on completing his four-year term.

"It is impossible for (Saito) to continue to head the government of the prefecture as trust from its people and its officials can no longer be restored," an LDP assembly member said in presenting the motion.

The scandal emerged after the senior official, who has since died by apparent suicide, released a document accusing Saito of abusing his power, including by yelling at staff and soliciting gifts from local businesses.

Although the official, a 60-year-old man, reported the misconduct to the prefectural government's whistleblower office, he was reprimanded with a three-month suspension after an internal investigation concluded that the document contained defamatory claims.

The move sparked a controversy, with some assembly members questioning the neutrality of the investigation.

The assembly set up a special committee to look into the case in June, but the whistleblower was found dead less than two weeks before being scheduled to testify before the committee in July.

The labor union for prefectural government officials has urged Saito to resign over the scandal, while the deputy governor quit to take responsibility for the trouble caused by the issue.

During the committee's questioning, Saito defended the disciplinary action taken against the whistleblower, asserting it was justifiable as the document contained false allegations.

The committee's survey covering all prefectural employees found that more than 40 percent of the respondents said they had either witnessed or heard of the governor's abuse of power.

Saito, who joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in 2002 after graduating from the University of Tokyo, won the Hyogo gubernatorial race in 2021, succeeding a predecessor who had been in the post for the previous 20 years.

If Saito decides to quit or lose his position automatically by not dissolving the assembly, a gubernatorial election will be held within 50 days.

If he decides to dissolve the assembly, which would be the first case in Japan, an election will be held within 40 days. If the majority of the new assembly, with two-thirds or more of the members in attendance, vote in support of a no-confidence motion against him, he will lose his job.

