IAEA chief vows support for Japan on Fukushima plant decommission

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday promised Prime Minister Shinzo Abe its continued support for Japan's efforts to safely decommission the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Abe also agreed to cooperate in tackling challenges including Iran's rejection of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In their meeting at the premier's office in Tokyo, Abe briefed Grossi on the situation at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered a triple meltdown following a powerful earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Japan aims to finish dismantling the facility 30 to 40 years after the disaster, though the process has been marred by problems. Among the most urgent matters is the disposal of more than 1 million tons of water contaminated with radioactive materials in the process of cleanup as the seaside premises are running out of space to store it in tanks.

Grossi said the IAEA backs Japan's dual-track approach of decommissioning the plant while revitalizing the local community, which remains fractured after seeing numerous casualties and an exodus of survivors to other parts of the country, according to the ministry.

The new IAEA chief who took office in December is slated to visit the Fukushima plant on Wednesday for a first-hand look.

At the outset of the meeting, which was open to reporters, Abe said Japan has a special relationship with the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog because of its experience with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"As the only country which has experienced the devastation of nuclear weapons in war, Japan attaches great importance to the activities of the IAEA, which is the cornerstone of the international nuclear nonproliferation regime," Abe said.

Grossi replied, "You mentioned history, history is of course part of that but...I think it's also the present and the future where this organization and Japan have a lot to do together in so many areas."

An Argentine career diplomat, Grossi succeeded Yukiya Amano, a Japanese diplomat who held the post for nearly a decade until his death in July.

Grossi on Tuesday also met with Japanese science and technology minister Naokazu Takemoto and plans to meet with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as well as industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama during his five-day trip to Japan.

