politics

ICAN chief eager to meet Abe to ask Japan to join nuke ban treaty

NEW YORK

The leader of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning antinuclear group has voiced her desire to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to ask Japan to take part in the U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons.

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, revealed her wish in a recent interview with Kyodo News in New York, after she was denied a meeting with Abe during her trip to Tokyo in January.

"I would love to have a chance to meet with Prime Minister Abe," she said, adding that she is willing to speak with Abe wherever their paths might collide, although she has no set plans to revisit Japan in the near future.

Expressing disappointment with Tokyo's decision last September not to sign the nuclear weapons ban treaty, Fihn said Japan needs to participate in the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

"Japan has a very special responsibility given it's the only country that has experienced nuclear war on populated areas. And therefore, they need to make sure that doesn't happen to other cities," she said.

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, during World War II.

Meanwhile, Fihn welcomed the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but believes nuclear-armed states also need to analyze their own contradictions.

"I think it is going to be very difficult to find a sustainable solution to North Korea if we don't also address other countries' nuclear weapons," said Fihn.

ICAN, founded in 2007, is a coalition of nongovernmental organizations that involves about 470 groups from over 100 nations. It won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts that led to the adoption in July of the U.N. treaty outlawing nuclear weapons.

