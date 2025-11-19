Images of Japan official appearing to bow before China counterpart go viral

Images of a senior Japanese official appearing to bow before his Chinese counterpart have gone viral on Chinese social media, prompting Tokyo to lodge a complaint with Beijing on Wednesday over "uncoordinated" press arrangements.
The shots show Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, standing with his counterpart, Liu Jinsong, following their talks Tuesday at the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minou Kihara said in Tokyo the Japanese side had not been informed about press coverage of the postmeeting scenes, which show Liu, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Asian Affairs Department, with his hands in his pockets.
In the meeting, the two failed to bridge the two countries' differences over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks on Taiwan that triggered a bilateral diplomatic row.
Some Chinese social media users reacted to the images, commending them as "the best shots" this year and saying Liu "looks like a teacher scolding a student who failed an exam."
Meanwhile, China and Japan traded barbs at the United Nations on Tuesday. A Chinese envoy lambasted Takaichi's remarks and claimed Tokyo is "totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat on the Security Council," according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
A Japanese representative countered the comments by Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, saying they were groundless and that Tokyo has contributed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the world.
The war of words took place at the U.N. General Assembly's annual debate on Security Council reform. Japan aims to expand the current permanent membership of five nations -- the United States, Britain, China, France, Russia -- and become a new member.
Takaichi's comments made at Japan's parliament on Nov. 7 suggested a potential response by Japanese defense forces in the event of a Taiwan contingency.
China regards the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary, insisting that the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair."
The escalating diplomatic spat has begun to affect personnel exchanges, tourism, education and the entertainment sectors between the two Asian neighbors.
7 Comments
stickman1760
What is Takaichi’s end game here? She’s in over her head.
Jay
Confucius say: if you bow in China, they'll probably take that opportunity to beat you over the head and take your wallet.
WiseOneIn Kansai
China is not doing itself any favors internationally.
China's actions just signify it's position as the regional bully!!
ian
So this is the actual picture, no wonder the relater article here carried a cropped one
Peter14
Just how China wants the world to react to it. Bow in deference, and do as China tells you.
Probably not what happened here, just a greeting Japanese style, but the Chinese media will make it into something else, blow it up and grin like a cat that just caught a pigeon.
Is it just me or does China just keep getting worse. SMH
ian
Still no statement from takaichi?
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
They had to quickly send an envoy go over to China for some reason this week.
Now what was that for?