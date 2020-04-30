Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
politics

IMF chief praises Japan's spending to combat pandemic

WASHINGTON

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday lauded Japan's plans to spend about 20% of its gross domestic product to respond to the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and boost IMF resources available to help the world's poorest countries.

She said Japan was the largest contributor to IMF financial resources, and the largest contributor to the Fund’s concessional lending facilities, and urged other member countries to increase their contributions as well.

