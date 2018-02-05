Incumbents win in Nagasaki, Yamaguchi gubernatorial elections

Incumbents pledging to boost the economy won in the gubernatorial elections in Nagasaki and Yamaguchi prefectures Sunday, beating newcomers who focused more on welfare improvement.

In Nagasaki, Hodo Nakamura, 67, beat 56-year-old rival Toshihiko Haraguchi who belongs to the local chapter of the Japanese Communist Party in a two-man race, clinching his third term.

Nakamura garnered 311,893 votes against Haraguchi's 94,442.

During campaigning, Nakamura, an independent recommended by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party, focused on increasing jobs and helping new residents moving to the southwestern Japan prefecture from other areas.

He pledged to attract investment for tourism promotion including construction of a casino resort, while Haraguchi sought support for his plan to enhance welfare programs.

Voter turnout was a record-low 36.03 percent, down 4.69 percentage points from the previous election in 2014.

In Yamaguchi, Tsugumasa Muraoka, 45, was elected to a second term in a two-man race against Yuzuru Kumano, 64, a former head of the local teachers' union.

Muraoka collected 347,762 votes and Kumano 75,207.

Muraoka, recommended by the ruling coalition, vowed to boost the local economy through industrial promotion.

Kumano expressed opposition to expansion of U.S. military operations at the Iwakuni base in the western Japan prefecture and to a plan to build a nuclear power plant in a coastal area. The plant construction has been suspended since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan triggered a nuclear crisis in Fukushima.

Voter turnout in the gubernatorial election also logged a record low, at 36.49 percent, down 2.33 points from the previous election in 2014.

