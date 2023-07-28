Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Panel discussion "Trade: Now what?" at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Photo: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN
politics

India asking for renegotiation of FTAs with Japan, S Korea

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India has asked Japan and South Korea to renegotiate their free-trade agreements (FTAs) with the South Asian nation to make it "more balanced and equitable", India's trade minister said on Thursday, amid a widening trade gap with the countries.

“Japan and Korea - we opened our markets for them. They have not allowed our exports to their country... What it was 10 years ago, it is the same today with Japan," Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event in New Delhi.

Japan's exports to India have, meanwhile, grown 200%, he added.

Goyal also termed India's free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) "ill-conceived" and "unfair" to the Indian industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel