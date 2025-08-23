 Japan Today
politics

India PM Modi to make 2-day visit to Japan from Aug 29

TOKYO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a two-day visit to Japan from Aug 29 and hold talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the Japanese government said Friday.

During the summit, Ishiba and Modi are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as economic security, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan is considering pledging to boost private-sector investment in India to 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) over the next decade, up from the current 5 trillion yen target for both the public and private sectors announced in 2022.

The target is expected to be included in the outcome document to be issued after the summit, the sources said.

Ishiba and Modi are scheduled to travel to Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, according to the government.

The visit will give the leaders an opportunity to see an experimental shinkansen bullet train car and visit a major Japanese manufacturer of chipmaking equipment, according to the sources.

Japan and India have been forging closer ties in recent years, as China's growing assertiveness has heightened concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi last visited Japan in 2023 for the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima. Although not a G7 member, India was invited to the gathering.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

