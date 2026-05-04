Indonesia, Japan sign defense cooperation agreement

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi with Indonesia's Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin inspects honor guards during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday.

Indonesia and Japan signed a defense cooperation agreement on ‌Monday, officials said, which includes cooperation in the defense industry, human development and disaster mitigation measures.

Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie ⁠Sjamsoeddin signed ⁠the agreement with his Japanese counterpart ‌Shinjiro Koizumi in Jakarta.

"We have both agreed to ⁠promote ⁠substantive cooperation in the defense industry and development of our personnel, whilst taking into account our respective national interests," Sjafrie ⁠said before the signing ceremony, ⁠in an audio recording shared ‌by the Indonesian Defense Ministry.

Koizumi called the agreement a "compass" and "crucial milestone" that will guide defense cooperation between ‌the two countries.

The ministers did not elaborate on exact areas of cooperation.

Japan scrapped a ban on overseas arms sales last month as the country seeks to strengthen its defense industry.

The ​ministers also held a bilateral meeting where they discussed collaboration on ‌maritime security, joint military exercises, and military hardware and defense technology, Koizumi said.

"Amid an increasingly complex and ‌tense international situation, such as in ⁠Iran, deepening defence ⁠cooperation between Japan and ​Indonesia... will make a significant contribution ⁠to peace ‌and stability, not only for ​both countries but also for the region," Koizumi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.