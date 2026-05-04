 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Jakarta
Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi with Indonesia's Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin inspects honor guards during a welcome ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Image: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
politics

Indonesia, Japan sign defense cooperation agreement

0 Comments
JAKARTA

Indonesia and Japan signed a defense cooperation agreement on ‌Monday, officials said, which includes cooperation in the defense industry, human development and disaster mitigation measures.

Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie ⁠Sjamsoeddin signed ⁠the agreement with his Japanese counterpart ‌Shinjiro Koizumi in Jakarta.

"We have both agreed to ⁠promote ⁠substantive cooperation in the defense industry and development of our personnel, whilst taking into account our respective national interests," Sjafrie ⁠said before the signing ceremony,  ⁠in an audio recording shared ‌by the Indonesian Defense Ministry.

Koizumi called the agreement a "compass" and "crucial milestone" that will guide defense cooperation between ‌the two countries.

The ministers did not elaborate on exact areas of cooperation.

Japan scrapped a ban on overseas arms sales last month as the country seeks to strengthen its defense industry.

The ​ministers also held a bilateral meeting where they discussed collaboration on ‌maritime security, joint military exercises, and military hardware and defense technology, Koizumi said.

"Amid an increasingly complex and ‌tense international situation, such as in ⁠Iran, deepening defence ⁠cooperation between Japan and ​Indonesia... will make a significant contribution ⁠to peace ‌and stability, not only for ​both countries but also for the region," Koizumi said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo