Industry donations to LDP hit ¥2.46 bil; up for 7th straight year

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party raised 2.46 billion yen ($22.5 million) last year from industry groups and large companies, government data showed Friday, the seventh straight year the amount donated has increased.
Industry bodies' contributions in 2018 to the funding body of the ruling party rose 2.7 percent from the previous year, highlighting the close ties between big business and Abe, who became Japan's longest-serving prime minister last week.
The data came from an annual report on political funds released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association was the top donor with contributions of 80.40 million yen, followed by the Japan Iron Steel Federation with 80.00 million yen and the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association with 77.00 million yen.
Japan's largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp was the fourth highest contributor with 64.40 million yen. Toyota President Akio Toyoda currently serves as head of the top-donating auto manufacturers association.
A total of 23 major industry groups and large companies each contributed more than 20 million yen to the LDP in 2018, according to the report.
The LDP's total revenue at its headquarters in 2018 was up 1.7 percent from the previous year to 26.29 billion yen, the highest among political parties.
Of that figure, 17.49 billion yen, or 66.5 percent, came from state subsidies, funds which are distributed to political parties in proportion to the number of parliamentary seats they hold. The subsidies are funded by taxpayers.
The opposition Japanese Communist Party ranked second in total revenue at 20.3 billion yen, followed by the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito at 14.91 billion yen.
The Democratic Party for the People posted 6.57 billion yen in revenue, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan reported 3.65 billion yen, the report showed.
The total outlay by all political groups in 2018 declined 12.8 percent from the previous year to 94.73 billion yen, due in large part to the fact there were no nationwide elections held in the period. As a result, expenses related to elections plunged 91.5 percent.© KYODO
Chip Star
This is because the LDP supports big business over "normal" people. It's much the same with both parties in the US.
Disillusioned
I wonder how much of this was pay back for Abe's corporate tax cuts, which he 'urged' them to pass on as salary increase an never happened.
Cricky
systemic corruption is on the increase, how's that tax rise going for you? If you are a company how's that tax cut going for you?
koiwaicoffee
I'm going to print this out for my students..
kohakuebisu
I wonder how much money the farmer's coop gives them. Or if it even needs to given that the countryside is over-represented in parliament.
While I do not approve of this, Japanese political parties getting money off Japanese businesses is better than them getting money from shady Russian businessmen and Israeli secret services like the UK.
Akie
Donations to the govt are corruptions if they help to gain powers.
Legrande
koiwaicoffeeToday 08:43 am JST
I'm going to print this out for my students..
You're a good teacher with a conscience...hopefully your students will be able to grasp the implications.
Ganbare Japan!
These donations are tiny, compared to the political donations to candidates and party in the USA.
Cricky
These donations are only what is available in comparison to the USA its a moot point. Japan is poverty stricken so of course donations are smaller then a developed country. 70+ years of LDP would and does strip all the cash it can from the population. So not so much cash available.
smithinjapan
othWell, I guess we can surmise what tax cuts are coming before others, and what fields will be prioritized in trade negotiations... not that that was hard to see beforehand. This is why money should not be in politics.
expat
This sort of influence peddling by politicians should be illegal.