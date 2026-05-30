 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Int'l group urges Japan to respect human rights under anti-espionage law

0 Comments
TOKYO

The international group Human Rights Watch has urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government to ensure its envisioned laws for counterespionage and foreign agents' registration be consistent with domestic and international provisions on human rights.

In an open letter to Takaichi in April, the body requested that the legislation not violate fundamental rights, including those to freedom of thought, conscience, speech, and other forms of expression, which are guaranteed by the nation's Constitution and international law.

"While we recognize that protecting national security and tackling the unlawful influence of money in politics are important to promote and protect the country's democratic institutions, your government should adopt a rights-respecting approach," the New York-based organization said.

The group further added that this would mean "ensuring that any measures that may restrict human rights in the pursuit of national security aims comply with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality."

Human Rights Watch, whose predecessor was founded in 1978, also stressed that any restrictions should be "nondiscriminatory and monitored by an independent body" to identify and prevent any harm.

It cited how "a number of countries" that have adopted similar legislation have come under "serious criticism" by domestic, regional and international human rights bodies for their failure to comply with relevant laws and standards.

Takaichi, known as a security hawk with conservative political views, has pledged to boost Japan's intelligence capabilities since taking office last October. A law to establish a national intelligence council to enhance the government's information-gathering activities was enacted on Wednesday.

Her government has been considering setting up an expert panel on a counterespionage bill as soon as this summer for discussions toward its submission to parliament next year, according to a government source.

Considering concerns about human rights and privacy violations by arbitrary law enforcement, she said that the method by which parliament or a third-party body would monitor the government's operations should be "carefully deliberated."

Meanwhile, Takaichi has said in Diet sessions that Japan has faced "growing risks of unreasonable interference in our country's decision-making by foreign powers" and that "a mechanism is needed to prevent such activities."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo