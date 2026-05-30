Int'l group urges Japan to respect human rights under anti-espionage law

The international group Human Rights Watch has urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government to ensure its envisioned laws for counterespionage and foreign agents' registration be consistent with domestic and international provisions on human rights.

In an open letter to Takaichi in April, the body requested that the legislation not violate fundamental rights, including those to freedom of thought, conscience, speech, and other forms of expression, which are guaranteed by the nation's Constitution and international law.

"While we recognize that protecting national security and tackling the unlawful influence of money in politics are important to promote and protect the country's democratic institutions, your government should adopt a rights-respecting approach," the New York-based organization said.

The group further added that this would mean "ensuring that any measures that may restrict human rights in the pursuit of national security aims comply with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality."

Human Rights Watch, whose predecessor was founded in 1978, also stressed that any restrictions should be "nondiscriminatory and monitored by an independent body" to identify and prevent any harm.

It cited how "a number of countries" that have adopted similar legislation have come under "serious criticism" by domestic, regional and international human rights bodies for their failure to comply with relevant laws and standards.

Takaichi, known as a security hawk with conservative political views, has pledged to boost Japan's intelligence capabilities since taking office last October. A law to establish a national intelligence council to enhance the government's information-gathering activities was enacted on Wednesday.

Her government has been considering setting up an expert panel on a counterespionage bill as soon as this summer for discussions toward its submission to parliament next year, according to a government source.

Considering concerns about human rights and privacy violations by arbitrary law enforcement, she said that the method by which parliament or a third-party body would monitor the government's operations should be "carefully deliberated."

Meanwhile, Takaichi has said in Diet sessions that Japan has faced "growing risks of unreasonable interference in our country's decision-making by foreign powers" and that "a mechanism is needed to prevent such activities."

© KYODO