Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Photo: AP
politics

U.S. interior secretary defends Japanese comment to congresswoman

0 Comments
SASABE, Ariz

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.

The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Zinke was asked about his use of the word "konnichiwa" while touring the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona on Saturday.

Zinke told reporters: "How could ever saying 'good morning' be bad?"

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, of Hawaii, asked Zinke on Thursday whether he would continue a program that preserves sites where Japanese-Americans were interned during World War II.

Zinke replied with "konnichiwa" — a Japanese greeting typically spoken in the afternoon. The Democratic congresswoman corrected him and used the Japanese phrase for good morning.

In a statement Saturday, Hanabusa said "this is precisely why Japanese Americans were treated as they were more than 75 years ago. It is racial stereotyping."

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa