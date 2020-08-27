Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Suga signals push to re-open economy

0 Comments
By Takashi Umekawa and Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the top government spokesman said, signalling Tokyo's resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection numbers after ending nationwide state of emergency measures in late May, posing a dilemma for the government as it struggles to contain the virus without deepening the economic downturn.

"We want to avoid another state of emergency that could have a big negative impact on the economy," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters on Wednesday, sending a clear message the emphasis was on spurring economic growth over tightening restrictions to contain the virus.

Promoting tourism would be among measures to help revive the economy, Suga said. "Japan will do whatever it takes to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year," he added.

The summer games had been scheduled to take place in late July and early August this year, but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

BOLDER ACTION

The world's third-largest economy suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic hit consumption and exports, keeping policymakers under pressure to take bolder action even after deploying massive monetary and fiscal support this year.

"We need to consider what we can do to prevent the economy from falling off a cliff," he said, when asked whether Japan may deploy another spending package to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

Suga also said it was "very important" for the Bank of Japan to work closely with the government preemptively, when asked whether any fresh spending measures should be accompanied by additional monetary easing.

A loyal lieutenant of Abe, Suga is considered a key decision-maker on economic policy. He has been seen as a leading candidates to take over from Abe, whose term as head of the ruling party, and therefore prime minister, ends next September.

Abe has been to hospital twice in the last two weeks, sparking concern about his ability to stay on as leader and heightening speculation about the possible transition of power.

"I meet the prime minister twice a day, but I don't see any change in his health," Suga said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog