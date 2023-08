Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a joint press conference with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (not pictured) at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 13, 2023. Iran's Presidency/Mohammad Javad Ostad/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called on Japan on Tuesday to display its independence from Washington by releasing Tehran's frozen assets amid U.S. sanctions.

"Japan should act independently from the U.S. by releasing our blocked funds," Raisi said when asked about Tehran's $1.5 billion blocked funds in Japan.

