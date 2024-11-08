Ishiba eyes utility bill subsidies, cash handouts as fresh stimulus

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is preparing a fresh stimulus package for Japan's economy that includes subsidies for utility bills and cash handouts to low-income households, government source said Friday, following his ruling coalition's defeat in the recent general election.
On the same day, the coalition led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party began policy talks with the Democratic Party for the People, raising expectations that he may incorporate views of the opposition party in the package and seek its support in managing the House of Representatives, where his coalition lost its majority.
At the forefront of the DPP's policy push is boosting incomes amid rising prices, including by raising the current 1.03 million yen threshold for people to start paying taxes.
The stimulus package comes as rising energy and other costs have been affecting households. The government plans to respond by reintroducing subsidies for electricity and gas bills and extending those aimed at curbing gasoline prices beyond the year-end deadline, the sources said.
It will also make clear that Japan will promote "maximum utilization" of nuclear energy while ensuring safety, according to a draft of the package, which says the country must reshape its economy to better withstand rising oil and other energy prices.
Japan depends on imports for most of its energy needs.
Ishiba also looks to offer cash handouts to low-income households under the serious impact of higher food and energy prices, although details such as their amount as well as the income level of possible recipients have yet to be worked out, the sources said.
Under the package, the government will also likely mention its plan to study legal and financial steps to support the mass production of next-generation semiconductors, they said.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Aren’t these repeated stimulus packages (basically handing out money to everybody!) what got us in this inflationary mess in the first place?
JeffLee
Yes, and if you keep doing this plus the utility bill subsidies, Japan's employers will never feel the need to give pay raises. You're only further weakening Japan's already-pathetic wage-inflation cycle. The only thing stingy bosses respond to is pressure.
PTownsend
the cash subsidies could be used by those receiving them for any reason, including playing Pachinko, why not directly subsidize the energy retrofitting of homes and buildings, that way reformers could earn money, which would kick taxes back to the government, and the building owner might be able to pay less for utilities. The main reason that probably won't happen is the corporations and their share holders profiting most from maintaining centralized control over the utilities would not get richer and more powerful. Japan Inc. have known for decades the country has to rely on imports for energy needs, time for Japan Inc. to put country first, and not Japan Inc.'s legacy control
dagon
Criminally low, should be at 3 million or so, which is still much lower than in many other countries.
There are huge numbers of people making 2 mil or even less who are faced with paying city, pension, social insurance taxes at the end of the month from meager take home pay and having to choose between groceries and taxes.
The tax regime in Japan is highly regressive, and has gotten worse with Abenomics.
sakurasuki
What is the different from previous Govt?
BigP
Same, same! Where is the new fresh thinking?
Tax threshold should be raised, but by how much?
Old thinking just continues until Japan sinks under the waves.
dobre vam zajebava
new face old dance and old music.
as expected.
instead of abolishing VAT for basic goods and food STEALING my taxes for low income pachinko addicts and ozeki cup drinkers...?