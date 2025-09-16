 Japan Today
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: REUTERS file
politics

Ishiba intends to attend U.N. General Assembly

TOKYO

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday expressed his intention to attend the United Nations General Assembly later this month in New York.

Ishiba also plans to visit South Korea shortly after going to the United States, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters.

After a meeting of LDP executives, Hiroshi Moriyama, the party's secretary general, quoted Ishiba as saying that he wants to attend the U.N. General Assembly if circumstances permit.

Ishiba announced his decision on Sept 7 to step down as party president, saying he is responsible for the LDP's setback in the July House of Councillors election.

Ishiba's visit to the United States will come shortly before his successor is elected on Oct 4.

During his trip to South Korea, Ishiba is scheduled to hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung. They met in Tokyo in late August when Lee made his first overseas trip since he took office in June.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

